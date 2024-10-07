Sunrisers EC seamer Cele an inspiration for youth

If any young fast bowler is searching for a source of inspiration, they need look no further than new Sunrisers Eastern Cape paceman Okuhle Cele.
The 27-year-old was at the peak of his powers when he received a maiden call-up to the Proteas Men’s T20I team for a tour to Pakistan back in 2021.
But, instead of it being the springboard to launch his career, he suffered major injuries in the aftermath and spent more than a year-and-a-half on the sidelines undergoing rehabilitation.
Furthermore, it prompted a move back home to the Dolphins from the Titans, as he looked to return to the basics that had earmarked him as one of the most promising fast bowlers in the country since making his first-class debut as a teenager fresh out of Glenwood High School.
Cele was committed to making a comeback and spent the entire 2023 winter with the Cricket SA National Academy and SA Emerging XI, along with doing extra work in the gym during an elongated preseason to ensure his body was in peak physical condition when he returned to action.
The hard work and resilience were rewarded with Cele enjoying an injury-free 2023/24 season, where he went on to deliver spectacular performances across formats, which included topping the wicket-takers list with 17 scalps at an average of 19.88 and economy of 8.14 for the Dolphins in the CSA T20 Challenge.
Cele was then honoured with the CSA T20 Challenge Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and Player of the Year prizes at the end-of-season Dolphins Awards.
It certainly did not go unnoticed, with back-to-back Betway SA20 champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape wasting no time in adding Cele to their roster at Tuesday’s auction in Cape Town.
“I watched the auction at home alone. So, it was pretty awkward ... should I scream or should I stay silent,” Cele, whose favourite superhero is Spider-Man, said.
“I am a bit overwhelmed. I was caught off guard.
“I was hopeful because the auction is like a game of luck. So, when my name came up ... I was like ‘please can I get in here?’
“And then luckily, I got into the Sunrisers, so I’m really grateful.
“My brother called me. He was the first person to call me. He was very excited for me. And then the family also called.”
Despite being a Durban local, Cele is excited that he is heading down to Gqeberha and joining the successful Sunrisers outfit, where he will join up with good friends Ottneil Baartman and Andile Simelane.
“For me, it was always the Sunrisers.
“Obviously, I am from Durban, so the [Durban’s] Super Giants would also have been a nice addition,” he said.
“But I think the Sunrisers, just the human beings that are there ...
“I know Ottneil and Andile Simelane, my teammates here in Durban. They are good human beings.
“I am happy with my team.
“They are also a team that has won trophies.
“So, there’s a responsibility on me to perform if given the opportunity.”
Cele says he cannot wait to charge in at St George’s Park with the famous brass band in full voice behind him.
“With our normal domestic cricket we don’t get as big crowds as SA20, so for the younger guys the experience of playing in front of big crowds is big,” he said.
“And being around the overseas and international players is a big honour for us.
“You can see that the band is a big driver inside the stadium.
“I am looking forward to playing in front of one of the best crowds in South Africa. I am excited.”
Season 3 of the competition will get under way on January 9 2025 when Sunrisers Eastern Cape and the Orange Army host MI Cape Town at St George’s Park. — SA20 Media
HeraldLIVE
Sunrisers EC seamer Cele an inspiration for youth
Paceman looking forward to playing in front of ‘one of best crowds in SA’
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
If any young fast bowler is searching for a source of inspiration, they need look no further than new Sunrisers Eastern Cape paceman Okuhle Cele.
The 27-year-old was at the peak of his powers when he received a maiden call-up to the Proteas Men’s T20I team for a tour to Pakistan back in 2021.
But, instead of it being the springboard to launch his career, he suffered major injuries in the aftermath and spent more than a year-and-a-half on the sidelines undergoing rehabilitation.
Furthermore, it prompted a move back home to the Dolphins from the Titans, as he looked to return to the basics that had earmarked him as one of the most promising fast bowlers in the country since making his first-class debut as a teenager fresh out of Glenwood High School.
Cele was committed to making a comeback and spent the entire 2023 winter with the Cricket SA National Academy and SA Emerging XI, along with doing extra work in the gym during an elongated preseason to ensure his body was in peak physical condition when he returned to action.
The hard work and resilience were rewarded with Cele enjoying an injury-free 2023/24 season, where he went on to deliver spectacular performances across formats, which included topping the wicket-takers list with 17 scalps at an average of 19.88 and economy of 8.14 for the Dolphins in the CSA T20 Challenge.
Cele was then honoured with the CSA T20 Challenge Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and Player of the Year prizes at the end-of-season Dolphins Awards.
It certainly did not go unnoticed, with back-to-back Betway SA20 champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape wasting no time in adding Cele to their roster at Tuesday’s auction in Cape Town.
“I watched the auction at home alone. So, it was pretty awkward ... should I scream or should I stay silent,” Cele, whose favourite superhero is Spider-Man, said.
“I am a bit overwhelmed. I was caught off guard.
“I was hopeful because the auction is like a game of luck. So, when my name came up ... I was like ‘please can I get in here?’
“And then luckily, I got into the Sunrisers, so I’m really grateful.
“My brother called me. He was the first person to call me. He was very excited for me. And then the family also called.”
Despite being a Durban local, Cele is excited that he is heading down to Gqeberha and joining the successful Sunrisers outfit, where he will join up with good friends Ottneil Baartman and Andile Simelane.
“For me, it was always the Sunrisers.
“Obviously, I am from Durban, so the [Durban’s] Super Giants would also have been a nice addition,” he said.
“But I think the Sunrisers, just the human beings that are there ...
“I know Ottneil and Andile Simelane, my teammates here in Durban. They are good human beings.
“I am happy with my team.
“They are also a team that has won trophies.
“So, there’s a responsibility on me to perform if given the opportunity.”
Cele says he cannot wait to charge in at St George’s Park with the famous brass band in full voice behind him.
“With our normal domestic cricket we don’t get as big crowds as SA20, so for the younger guys the experience of playing in front of big crowds is big,” he said.
“And being around the overseas and international players is a big honour for us.
“You can see that the band is a big driver inside the stadium.
“I am looking forward to playing in front of one of the best crowds in South Africa. I am excited.”
Season 3 of the competition will get under way on January 9 2025 when Sunrisers Eastern Cape and the Orange Army host MI Cape Town at St George’s Park. — SA20 Media
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Rugby
Cricket
Sport
Rugby