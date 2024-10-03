Shamsi’s contract with CSA did cause some irritation this year. He had to opt out of a longer stay in the Pakistan Super League in March because CSA wanted those players not contracted to the Indian Premier League, to play in the domestic T20 Challenge.
Shamsi tears up Proteas contract ‘to be more flexible in domestic season’
Sports reporter
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Tabraiz Shamsi’s decision to tear up his national contract is another indicator of cricket’s changing landscape where T20 Franchise Leagues are rapidly breaking the traditional hold national boards had over players.
Shamsi cited the need “to be more flexible during the domestic season” and the importance of looking after his “family in the best way possible” as the main reasons for his decision, which Cricket SA accepted.
The decision, confirmed on Thursday, will allow the 34-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner to sign with more franchises, comfortable in the knowledge he can give those teams his full attention and not be concerned by obligations to South Africa.
“This will not impact my ability or motivation to play for the Proteas in any way and I will always be available to play for my country whenever I am needed,” he said in a statement released by CSA.
“It has always been my dream to bring the World Cup home to South Africa, and no franchise league will ever be more important than playing for my country.”
Shamsi’s contract with CSA did cause some irritation this year. He had to opt out of a longer stay in the Pakistan Super League in March because CSA wanted those players not contracted to the Indian Premier League, to play in the domestic T20 Challenge.
In September the nationally contracted players involved in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which included Shamsi who plays for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, had to make a quick two-day trip home for the Cricket SA Awards, which players are obliged to attend as part of the memorandum of understanding between CSA and the local players union, SACA.
Shamsi has played two Tests, 51 ODIs and 70 T20 Internationals, and was part of the Proteas squads in both the ODI and T20 World Cups in the past 12 months. He was not selected for the current trip to UAE, where leg-spinner Nqaba Peter has been given a run, though there is a strong chance he will be considered for next year’s Champions Trophy given his knowledge of conditions in Pakistan.
“Shamo is a key member of our white-ball squads and while we respect his decision, we are pleased that he remains committed to representing South Africa,” said director of cricket Enoch Nkwe.
“We sincerely appreciate his honesty and openness on the matter, which is integral and what we want from our players.”
A host of players have recently opted to either not sign contracts with CSA — like Anrich Nortjé — or only avail themselves for limited-overs formats — like Heinrich Klaasen — as the growing impact of T20 Leagues takes its toll on their time.
For others like David Miller, who is also contracted for limited-overs matches only, and Keshav Maharaj, who plays all three formats, CSA has allowed them time to play in leagues. Those two are presently playing in the CPL and were not considered for the Proteas tour to the UAE.
Temba Bavuma’s men face Ireland in the second ODI in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The Proteas won the first match comfortably by 139 runs, with bowler Lungi Ngidi saying the seamers relished conditions in which swing movement was prevalent.
“It was a good way to start the series. The job is not done yet but it takes a lot of pressure off us,” said Ngidi.
