Grey High Cricket Bash swings into action on Friday

The fourth annual Investec Grey Cricket Bash is expected to again provide fireworks on Friday and Saturday.
Six teams will square off on the Pollock Oval at Grey High where 72 players from Under 14 up to the first team have been divided into equal teams, managed by renowned cricket coaches.
In 2024, the celebrity coaches will include former Proteas all-rounder Dave Callaghan and ex-swing SA bowler Lonwabo Tsotsobe, who held the ODI world No 1 ranking during his career.
Each celebrity coach will be paired with a Grey High cricket coach.
Grey High head of cricket, Deon Kruis, said the tournament’s innovative format would be the same as in 2023.
“Each innings will be 20 overs consisting of five balls per over.
“The change of ends will also take place every five overs as opposed to the conventional change after each over.
“The tournament will include special rules to even the playing field between the junior and senior players,” Kruis said.
The tournament is an opportunity for younger cricketers to play alongside their senior counterparts.
The 2024 team owners are Investec, Expert Kloppers, Greyvensteins Attorneys, Truth Detectors Polygraph Services, Graymaur Plastics and Mobilities Communications.
Other companies are co-owners of teams and product sponsors or have bought double run zones along the boundary rope where a four or six is doubled if hit into the sponsored area. These companies include Discovery and Futurelife.
SuperSport Schools will be live-streaming all the matches. The global link will be communicated on the Grey High Facebook page.
Pool matches for the Bash will take place on Friday, with knock-out fixtures and cross-pool semifinals on Saturday before the final late in the afternoon.
The event also includes a social responsibility arm.
Donation bins will be placed around the field where all those attending the Bash are encouraged to donate their pre-used cricket equipment which will be handed to aspiring young cricketers in the township hubs.
The event is open to the public and a firm favourite for fans is the R10,000 spectator one-handed-catch prize which applies throughout the event.
Should more than one spectator achieve a clear one-handed catch, the prize money will be split.
The Grey Cricket Bash starts at 8.30am on Friday and continues from 8.30am to 6pm on Saturday.
Entrance is free. — Grey High Marketing
Grey High Cricket Bash swings into action on Friday
