The early assessment of conditions, coupled with knowing where the scoring areas were when the wicket was not batter-friendly would be imperative to the side’s success, Abrahams said.
“It was a used wicket which was quite slow.
“With the heat in Dubai, the wicket is deteriorating a lot more than you would normally expect, but with that said, we still need to keep our language positive.
“[Sometimes] it requires each player to try to assess what their best option and game plan would be if we are presented with slower conditions.
“We showed in Pakistan that on good surfaces we can play, it becomes important how well we adapt to the varying conditions we will face, which is the exciting part for the entire group,” he said.
Asked for his assessment of the batting innings against New Zealand, Abrahams said it was a good opportunity for them to be challenged against the Kiwi outfit.
“In our batting meeting, we discussed when is the easiest and most difficult times to bat in these conditions.
“We perhaps did get enough partnerships early on and stuck more to our philosophy and how we wanted to play.
“Assessment of conditions will be key, out of every performance there will be key lessons,” he said.
“We will take what we can from these performances and make sure we are building and peaking at the right times.
“While there is a bit of disappointment with the result, it has shown us the pathway to how we can progress.”
After their matchup against the Windies, the Proteas Women will take on England in Sharjah on October 7 before returning to Dubai for their final two group-stage matches against Scotland and Bangladesh.
HeraldLIVE
Proteas Women enter game mode ahead of World Cup opener
Image: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
Getting the players moving their game forward was a key aspect of their discussions, batting coach Baakier Abrahams said as the Proteas Women prepare to open their ICC T20 World Cup campaign against the West Indies in the United Arab Emirates on Friday.
Laura Wolvaardt’s team have shifted their attention to the opening encounter against the former champions as they aim to emulate their performance in the 2022/2023 edition of the tournament, where they reached their first-ever final.
The clash will be contested at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, starting at midday (SA time).
“We’ve had a few players returning from injury, so they are trying to find some form and rhythm, [and] we are giving them as much opportunity as possible to do that,” Abrahams said.
“Everybody has come through with a clean bill of health and is looking forward to getting into game mode.
“If each person progresses their games, and we can put that together collectively, it will lead to a more positive process and outcome.”
Image: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
The early assessment of conditions, coupled with knowing where the scoring areas were when the wicket was not batter-friendly would be imperative to the side’s success, Abrahams said.
“It was a used wicket which was quite slow.
“With the heat in Dubai, the wicket is deteriorating a lot more than you would normally expect, but with that said, we still need to keep our language positive.
“[Sometimes] it requires each player to try to assess what their best option and game plan would be if we are presented with slower conditions.
“We showed in Pakistan that on good surfaces we can play, it becomes important how well we adapt to the varying conditions we will face, which is the exciting part for the entire group,” he said.
Asked for his assessment of the batting innings against New Zealand, Abrahams said it was a good opportunity for them to be challenged against the Kiwi outfit.
“In our batting meeting, we discussed when is the easiest and most difficult times to bat in these conditions.
“We perhaps did get enough partnerships early on and stuck more to our philosophy and how we wanted to play.
“Assessment of conditions will be key, out of every performance there will be key lessons,” he said.
“We will take what we can from these performances and make sure we are building and peaking at the right times.
“While there is a bit of disappointment with the result, it has shown us the pathway to how we can progress.”
After their matchup against the Windies, the Proteas Women will take on England in Sharjah on October 7 before returning to Dubai for their final two group-stage matches against Scotland and Bangladesh.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Cricket
Rugby