Players hail landmark equal prize money ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup
Tournament in UAE starts with Thursday’s clashes between Bangladesh and Scotland and Pakistan against Sri Lanka
Cricketers from participating teams have welcomed the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) landmark decision to offer equal prize money among men’s and women’s competitions ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.
The World Cup in the United Arab Emirates starts with Thursday’s clashes between Bangladesh and Scotland (12pm SA time) and Pakistan against Sri Lanka (4pm).
The tournament winners will receive $2.34m (R40.7m) after the final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 20, with the runners up receiving $1.17m (R20.3m) as part of a total prize pot of $7.96m (R138.5m).
That is an increase of 225% from last year’s edition and makes cricket the only major team sport to have equal prize money for its men’s and women’s World Cup events.
The major development in cricket history has been met with acclaim from players.
Bangladesh seamer Jahanara Alam is among those hoping to be in action in the opener, and the 31-year-old believes the move to equal prize money will have a long-lasting impact on the sport.
“This is inspiring for us,” she said.
“I believe this will be motivating and inspiring for the next generation. It is good for us as we will get financial support.
“Parents in Bangladesh who don't want to let their daughters take up sports and only want them to study for a job or business. They will be inspired by this and will be motivated to send their daughters to play cricket.”
The Tigresses will be led by captain Nigar Sultana, who also praised the move as part of broader positive changes happening within women’s cricket.
“Money is always motivating,” she said.
“This is a good thing and in women's cricket, we are seeing a lot of changes. That is happening in Bangladesh as well.
“For the whole team, it looks like if we can do well, we can achieve good things in life. From that point of view, it makes us happy.”
The tournament sees 10 teams face off in the UAE, where defending champions Australia will look to retain the title they won a year ago in South Africa.
The Proteas were runners-up last year and begin their campaign to go one better against West Indies in Dubai on Friday (12pm).
West Indies captain Hayley Matthews was among those to praise the move towards equal prize money.
“It puts a lot of respect on the game. As women and as professional cricketers we go out there and work super-hard every day, just as hard as the men do.
“We are all on the world stage the same way so to get equal prize money is a huge thing. Hopefully we can see more stuff like that being done and going across the board all the way.”
About 150 of the globe’s most exciting players have gathered in the UAE for the ninth edition of a tournament. The 10 teams will play 23 matches to decide which side will be crowned world champions.
The players will do battle across two of the world’s leading cricket venues, Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Dubai International Stadium.
“The two venues can be quite different,” said England all-rounder Freya Kemp.
“They are relatively similar but there are some subtle differences. It will be a case of who assesses the conditions quickest and adapts the best.”
Australia have refined the art of adapting over the years and travelled to the Middle East with designs on winning a landmark fourth successive Women’s T20 World Cup.
They have twice won three in a row and fell short of making it four in 2016, when West Indies pulled off an eight-wicket win at Eden Gardens in Kolkata to capture their first title.
Australia have a new captain in Alyssa Healy but the same ruthless mentality, with Annabel Sutherland and Phoebe Litchfield adding pep to their established core of big names.
Australia’s Group A clash against India in Sharjah on October 13 is a headline match of the early fixtures.
The clash is a rematch of the 2020 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India may subject the defending champions to a trial by spin, with tweakers Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav particularly effective in the shortest form of the game.
The opening game in Group A is a cracker, too, with Sri Lanka facing Pakistan in a rerun of the recent Asia Cup semifinal won by the former. World No 3 ranked New Zealand complete a fearsome pool.
In Group B, South Africa will hope to be one of the closest challengers. They have global event momentum on their side having reached a maiden final on home soil two years ago, and captaincy appears to have brought the best out of Laura Wolvaardt.
“Reaching our first World Cup final in 2023 was a major moment for us,” Wolvaardt said.
“It was a big ‘breaking the barriers and pushing the boundaries’ moment for the team. Now we'd like to go one step further and lift the trophy.”
South Africa’s Group B clash with England on October 7 is another to look out for, as Jon Lewis’ side continue to espouse an attacking style in their bid to capture major silverware.
Also in Group B are original hosts Bangladesh, who can call on no fewer than five spinners to exploit conditions.
Only the top two teams in the stacked, five-strong groups will reach the semifinals on October 17.
This week's Women's T20 World Cup fixtures (SA times)
Thursday:
Friday:
Saturday:
Sunday:
