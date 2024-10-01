Hendricks, Gleeson fetch top dollar at SA20 Season 3 auction

Proteas batter Reeza Hendricks and England international Richard Gleeson earned the biggest price tags at the Betway SA20 Player Auction held in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Hendricks was acquired by Robin Peterson’s side for R4.3m after a fierce bidding war with the Pretoria Capitals.
Meanwhile, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape snapped up the services of English paceman Gleeson for R2.3m while also landing Hollywoodbets Dolphins fast bowler Okuhle Cele for his base price of R175,000 as they finalised their 19-man squad.
There was only one other player to go for more than R1m, that being Evin Lewis who will play for the Pretoria Capitals for R1.5m.
Held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, the auction saw almost 190 players go under the hammer for 19 coveted, open spots in the six-tournament franchises.
Apart from Hendricks, MICT brought in Dane Piedt and Colin Ingram, both men costing them R175,000.
Joining Lewis in Pretoria Capitals colours will be left-handed batter Marques Ackerman for R800,000, while all-rounder Kyle Simmonds joined for R175,000.
Joburg Super Kings have filled their slots by bringing in Evan Jones, Wihan Lubbe, and Kiwi Doug Bracewell, all for R175,000.
Paarl Royals, who had the biggest purse coming into the auction, bought only one player, as the young Rubin Hermann joined them for R175,000.
Durban’s Super Giants also made just one purchase, that of West Indies quick Sharmar Joseph for R425,000.
Six of the 19 auction spots were earmarked for Rookie Draft selections, which are players 22 years or younger on the day of the auction and have not played in the tournament before.
Teams had two minutes in which to select their Rookie player with MICT opting for Tristan Luus, Pretoria Capitals choosing Keegan Lion-Cachet, Dewan Marais going to Paarl Royals, JP King to JSK, CJ King to DSG and Daniel Smith was picked up by the two-time winners the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
Surisers squad for Season 3: Aiden Markram, Zak Crawley, Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Hermann, Tom Abell, David Bedingham (Wild Card), Daniel Smith (Rookie), Okuhle Cele, Richard Gleeson, Roelof van der Merwe, Liam Dawson, Ottniel Baartman, Caleb Seleka, Craig Overton, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Beyers Swanepoel, Patrick Kruger, Andile Simelane.
HeraldLIVE
