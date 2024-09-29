Adair brothers combine to help Ireland beat Proteas

Irish eyes were smiling as the Adair brothers played a starring role in a 10-run victory over SA in the second T20 International at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday evening.
Ross Adair took advantage of an early chance and a late one to bludgeon a maiden hundred in his 10th T20 international as Ireland posted a challenging 195 for six.
In reply, Matthew Breetzke and Hendricks scored 51 each to keep the Proteas on track. But then seamer Mark Adair, not to be upstaged by his older brother, came back to take three late wickets to finish with four for 31 in his four overs to restrict SA to 185 for nine and help lead his team to a memorable victory.
The result meant the teams shared the two-match series 1-1 after SA won the opening encounter by eight wickets at the same venue on Friday.
After Ireland was asked to bat, Ross Adair smashed 100 off only 58 balls, clubbing five fours and nine sixes and was eventually dismissed by Wiaan Mulder. But not before he and captain Paul Stirling (52) had caused significant damage as the opening duo posted an entertaining 137 in 13 overs.
But it could have been much different had SA taken their opportunities.
With the total on 49 early in the sixth over, Adair with 19 to his name, shaped to pull Lizaard Williams but skied the delivery to the deep square leg fence where Patrick Kruger pouched the catch. Williams celebrated what he thought was the breakthrough, but Adair was called back after the fast bowler overstepped for a no-ball.
It was a pivotal moment in the innings which allowed Ireland to kick on to their significant total.
The strongly-built Irishman proceeded to brutalise the SA attack and Stirling, who bullied the Proteas bowlers in the early overs, was left at the other end to watch his partner capitalise on his let-off.
But Stirling was soon back in the act prompting all-out action from both ends.
There was little intention to deal in singles as the pair reached 108 scored in the first 10 overs.
Proteas skipper Aiden Markram rang the changes when the seamers travelled by tossing the ball to spinners Bjorn Fortuin and Nqaba Peter.
But they too were given airtime, conceding 53 runs in their combined four overs.
Kruger eventually removed captain Paul Stirling for 52 from 31 to make it 137 for one after 13 overs.
Adair was then handed another break, this time on the deep backward point boundary where Williams dropped him over the rope for six when he was on 78.
Adair eventually departed and the Proteas managed to pull it back in the dying overs.
But 196 was never going to be easy to get. To achieve the testing target, SA would need a good start and Hendricks and Ryan Rickelton (36) obliged by reaching 50 in the first five overs.
Hendricks then combined with Breetzke and they added 71 in the next seven overs as SA manoeuvred themselves into a strong position.
But Adair held his nerve to wreck the SA middle order as he removed Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs (9) and Wiaan Mulder (9) to break the back of the SA chase.
Seamer Graham Hume was also impressive, claiming three for 25.
