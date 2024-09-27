Big prizes on offer as CSA T20 Challenge returns to St George’s Park

Domestic cricket returns to St George’s Park on Sunday, when the Dafabet Warriors host the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in the opening round of the CSA T20 Challenge.
The match kicks off at 2pm, with the World Sports Betting Western Province hosting the Gbets Rocks at Newlands in the other clash on the day.
The competition kicks off on Friday with an exciting Jukskei derby as defending champions the DP World Lions host the Momentum Multiply Titans at the Wanderers (6pm) while the Knights mark their return to the top flight with a clash against the Auto Investments North West Dragons on Saturday.
The Warriors will be without skipper Matthew Breetzke, Patrick Kruger and Tristan Stubbs, all of whom are on national duty with the Proteas T20 side against Ireland in a multi-format tour starting on Friday.
Stubbs has also been named in the ODI squad to face the same opponents in three 50-over encounters.
Breetzke and Kruger will probably return to the Warriors’ ranks for the second round of matches in the domestic competition.
However, Stubbs is unlikely to feature much for Robin Peterson’s men in the first half of the season because he is a Proteas regular across formats and more international cricket is on the horizon, with SA taking on India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
With a plethora of youth and experienced individuals in their ranks, the Warriors will be mindful of the opportunity for players new to the environment to find their feet.
With the likes of Duanne Olivier, Senuran Muthusamy, Alfred Mothoa, Diego Rosier, Siya Simetu and Renaldo Meyer adding seniority to the side, the youth ranks, which consist of JP King, Jean du Plessis, Jordan Hermann, Andile Mokgakane and Jiveshan Pillay, will bring some fire to their lineup.
To get more bums on seats, CSA is including a host of match-day initiatives and in-stadium activations to enthral the fans at every match.
In the One-Hand Catch Competition, fans can test their skills and stand a chance to win R1m in cash.
The tournament is also giving back to students through giveaways totalling R1m towards settling their tertiary fees.
Simply by attending any T20 Challenge match, 10 lucky students will be in line to win up to R100,000 each for their fees.
Any fan who attends a T20 match at any of the hosting stadiums will go into a lucky draw for an all-expenses paid trip to the New Year’s Test to watch the Proteas men play against Pakistan in January.
In addition, fans are in for a treat with fun match-day activations and stand a chance to win prizes such as hampers, T-shirts, caps and Proteas inbound match tickets.
