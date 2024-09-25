Cricket

Warriors spirits high ahead of season opener — Mokgakane

Gqeberha franchise host the Dolphins at St George’s Park

Premium
25 September 2024
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

While few athletes will ever feel fully ready before going into battle, Dafabet Warriors all-rounder Andile Mokgakane said the group was in high spirits ahead of their opening CSA T20 Challenge cricket clash on Sunday. 

The men in green and black host the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in their first game of the season at Dafabat St George’s on Sunday (2pm) and Mokgakane was feeling as ready as he could be...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Heritage day keynote address by Acting President Paul Mashatile
'Diddy' Combs to spend time in Brooklyn prison, reports say | REUTERS

Most Read