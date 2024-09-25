Kruger chasing Proteas glory after long journey to earn national recognition

It’s taken 10 years for Patrick Kruger to earn an international cap, but rather than lament how long the journey has been, he sees value in the trials and tribulations that have led him to this point.
Instead of uncomfortable bus trips from one small town to another in South Africa, he’s flying business class to the UAE, and even if he is touching down at 2am ahead of playing an international series, there is no place he’d rather be.
“I’m happy to be where I am, which is playing for my country, something I’ve always wanted to do,” Kruger said.
Born in Kimberley, the 29-year-old has risen through the ranks at what was previously known as Griqualand West, played for the Knights in the former franchise competition, got relegated with them two seasons ago and ended up at the Warriors in Gqeberha.
“The Knights got relegated and that almost forced me to make the move [to a new team],” Kruger said. “It turned out to be a good move. I have more responsibility at the Warriors, which has brought the best out of me.”
In addition to working with Warriors coach Robin Peterson, who encouraged Kruger to play more aggressively, a contract with the SA20 also came his way.
Kruger was part of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape team that successfully defended its title last summer, and his role in helping them do that saw him achieve national recognition. He made his debut in the Proteas series against the West Indies before the T20 World Cup this year and in a series against the same opponent after that tournament provided an indication of the value he might add in the shortest format.
“The SA20 played a big role. It sets you up for the standard that’s needed, prepares you for how quickly the game moves and the intensity of international cricket. If I’d come into [the Proteas] having not played SA20 it would have been tougher.
“I am more mature. I know my game and my role, better than before. It’s basically trusting myself and backing my preparations.”
Kruger bats in the lower order, an unforgiving spot in the T20 format where the margins between winning and losing are paper-thin. But in a South Africa batting line-up missing some of its biggest names, his best performance was helping rescue the innings after a top-order collapse in the second T20 against the West Indies in Tarouba last month.
From 42/5 he shared a partnership of 71 with Tristan Stubbs that allowed the Proteas to set a competitive total. Kruger scored 44 off 32 balls, hitting four fours and a pair of sixes. He followed that by taking 2/29 in the next match, putting himself firmly in the race for one of the all-rounder spots head coach Rob Walter is desperate to fill.
Though it’s his big-hitting that garnered the most attention for Kruger, his bowling has developed into a vital weapon in the past few seasons. A medium-pacer, Kruger has added cutters and slower balls to his repertoire, making him an effective operator on slower pitches.
With Wiaan Mulder and Andile Phehlukwayo also chasing an all-rounder spot occupied by Marco Jansen, Kruger knows the Irish series offers another opportunity for him to stake a claim for a permanent berth
“It brings the best out of me because there are guys coming for a spot and you have to work to be the No 1 pick as an all-rounder. In the past year it is something I’ve been doing more.
“I don’t want to think about it as competition [between us]. I want to do what I have to do, to give myself the best chance to perform and get picked.”
The Proteas play the first of two T20 Internationals against Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Having lost two bilateral series to the West Indies this year, Kruger is desperate to earn his first win with the national team.
“We are expecting [Ireland] to be a good side. But we know if we take care of our basics, then we should be fine.”
