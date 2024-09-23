Cricket

Support structures key to Kruger’s success

Warriors all-rounder sets his sights on excelling at the highest level

Premium
23 September 2024
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

Warriors all-rounder Patrick Kruger says he can play with his heart on his sleeve knowing that he can succeed at the highest level because of his solid support system.

The 29-year-old right-arm medium pacer has been named Warriors Cricketer and Players’ Player of the Season in his debut year and believes he can excel for the national team. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Diddy' Combs to spend time in Brooklyn prison, reports say | REUTERS
EFF is doing much better without Shivambu: Julius Malema

Most Read