Markram gives Proteas a boost with match winning half-century in final ODI
Aiden Markram scored an unbeaten 69 as South Africa earned a face saving seven-wicket win in the final ODI against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Sunday.
Chasing an under-par target of 170, the Proteas produced a gritty display to end what was a difficult series against a skilful team, which is packed with talent, and will be tough opponents at next year’s Champions Trophy.
It was Markram’s 11th ODI fifty — his first since scoring 91 against Pakistan in last year’s World Cup — an innings in which he balanced strong defence with some muscular shotmaking. Markram hit four fours and three sixes, finally giving the Proteas batting unit something to smile about after a pair of embarrassing performances in the first two matches of the series.
He and Tristan Stubbs, who struggled with the surface and the accuracy of the Afghanistan bowling shared a partnership of 90 runs to finish off the match. The duo came together at 80/3, after the dismissal of the out of form Reeza Hendricks, who top edged a pull after scoring 18 off 31 balls.
Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi had shared a first wicket partnership of 40, with neither appearing uncomfortable against the Afghanistan bowling. They had rested Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi, who’d taken half of the SA wickets in the first two matches, and that pair’s absence was certainly felt, even though the target was a modest one.
When Stubbs arrived at the crease, there was certainly a chance that Afghanistan could have caused another batting collapse like they did on Friday, but Stubbs stood firm, finishing on 26 not out. The fact that he faced 42 balls illustrated how hard he found the conditions, but his willingness to fight will stand him in good stead.
Afghanistan’s innings was dominated by the brilliant Ramanullah Gurbaz, who made 89 off only 94 balls.
But unlike last Friday’s second match, Gurbaz’s teammates weren’t able to stick with him and the lack of partnerships was one of the areas that proved costly for the Afghanistanis.
The other was their running between the wickets. They lost three wickets to run outs. This first of those was due to misfortune for Rahmat Shah, who saw a straight drive from Gurbaz, deflected by Lungi Ngidi onto his shoulder and then onto the stumps with Shah 30cm outside his crease at the non-striker's end.
The other two run outs were the result of sloppy play by the Afghans, who's running between the wickets for most of their innings was indecisive. Stubbs and Bavuma produced quick and accurate throws, to dismiss Hashmatullah Shahidi and Ikram Alikhil respectively, which were the highlights of a focused fielding effort from the Proteas.
Gurbaz maintained good intent throughout, and any erring of length or line by the South Africans was dispatched to the boundary with relish. To Gurbaz’s credit he made some good adjustments too, using his feet well and especially enjoying Wiaan Mulder’s medium pace.
The Proteas delivered their best bowling performance of the series, finally realising the benefits of targeting the stumps. Three Afghanistan batters were bowled and another was trapped lbw, demonstrating the greater accuracy with which the Proteas operated.
Leg-spinner Nqaba Peter was impressive, with his dismissal of Azmatullah Omarzai — whose punishing 86 off 50 balls on Friday was instrumental in Afghanistan’s victory — one of the highlights of the match. Peter dropped his pace and allowed the ball to drift before it pitched and spun between the right hand batter’s bat and pad to knock back his off stump.
Peter picked up 2/22, with Andile Phehlukwayo, restored to the starting team in place of Nandre Burger finishing with 2/17, one of his wickets being Gurbaz who drove a wide half volley to the deep cover boundary, where Hendricks held a good catch.
The Proteas will next be in action on Friday, when they face Ireland in the first of two T20 Internationals.