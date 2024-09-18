Bumbling Proteas fall to embarrassing defeat against Afghanistan

Whatever statement could or should have been made about matters off the field ahead of the first ODI against Afghanistan, on it, all that Proteas could proclaim was ineptitude.

Other than Wiaan Mulder and some fight shown by Bjorn Fortuin and Nandre Burger, South Africa produced a batting performance short on attitude, skill and ultimately runs on Wednesday.

None of the batters, notably those who are chasing opportunities to play at World Cups or in next year’s Champions Trophy, gave Rob Walter any food for thought.

In fact, a performance that saw them bowled out for 106 in 34 overs, must make the Proteas’ One-Day coach very worried.