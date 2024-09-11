Motherwell CC to honour Proteas fast bowlers at heritage tournament
Ntini and Ngam to share experiences from playing days.
Providing a platform for cricketers to grow and learn more about the game will be one of the primary objectives when Motherwell Cricket Club host their annual Heritage Tournament later this month.
This year's edition will be held in honour of two former Proteas fast bowlers, Makhaya Ntini and Mfuneko Ngam, and their contributions to the game...
