Charlton wants to help bring silverware to Gqeberha

Bringing silverware back to Gqeberha will be high on the list of priorities for newly appointed Dafabet Warriors assistant coach Mark Charlton after joining the side for the 2024/25 domestic season.
The 42-year-old three-time Cricket SA Coach of the Year, who was nominated again in 2024, started his cricketing career in the Eastern Cape while playing for Kingswood College in Makhanda, formerly Grahamstown.
“It has always been a dream of mine to work at the Dafabet St George’s Park Cricket Ground and with the Warriors, so I am really looking forward to it,” Charlton said about his new assignment.
He replaces another son of Eastern Province soil in Baakier Abrahams, who earlier in 2024 was contracted to the Proteas Women management staff where he took up the role of batting coach.
Certified as a Level 4 coach, the Nelson Mandela University graduate coached at the Momentum Multiply Titans for eight years, before heading up Northern Cape Heat for three years.
There, Charlton went on to coach the Heat to successive 4-Day Domestic Series division two titles and will be eager to bring that winning mentality to his new home.
He has also served as the batting coach for the SA20 Paarl Royals.
Charlton’s decision to return to the Eastern Cape was driven by family reasons and his roots in local cricket.
“I grew up playing for the Eastern Province teams all the way through to the academy and have always been a huge fan of what was Eastern Province back in the day before the establishment of the current professional set up which evolved into the Warriors.
“There is such a rich history of cricket in the Eastern Cape, and I am hoping I can contribute to making the team successful this season,” he added.
Charlton is also keen to support cricket development in the province.
“I am very passionate about the general cricket landscape in the Eastern Cape so I am definitely willing and able to help as much as I can to upskill the whole system.
“I am really looking forward to my time at the Warriors,” he said.
The Warriors kick off their domestic campaign with a clash against the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in the CSA T20 Challenge clash in Gqeberha on September 29.
“Mark has done the hard yards as a coach and on his return to the Eastern Cape he brings a wealth of knowledge of the game,” Warriors head coach Robin Peterson said.
“He also brings an organisational component of management that can help us to win titles.
“With his great work ethic and honesty, he will add a lot of value to the Warriors and the entire Eastern Province cricket system.”
HeraldLIVE
Charlton wants to help bring silverware to Gqeberha
Sports reporter
Image: CSA
Bringing silverware back to Gqeberha will be high on the list of priorities for newly appointed Dafabet Warriors assistant coach Mark Charlton after joining the side for the 2024/25 domestic season.
The 42-year-old three-time Cricket SA Coach of the Year, who was nominated again in 2024, started his cricketing career in the Eastern Cape while playing for Kingswood College in Makhanda, formerly Grahamstown.
“It has always been a dream of mine to work at the Dafabet St George’s Park Cricket Ground and with the Warriors, so I am really looking forward to it,” Charlton said about his new assignment.
He replaces another son of Eastern Province soil in Baakier Abrahams, who earlier in 2024 was contracted to the Proteas Women management staff where he took up the role of batting coach.
Certified as a Level 4 coach, the Nelson Mandela University graduate coached at the Momentum Multiply Titans for eight years, before heading up Northern Cape Heat for three years.
There, Charlton went on to coach the Heat to successive 4-Day Domestic Series division two titles and will be eager to bring that winning mentality to his new home.
He has also served as the batting coach for the SA20 Paarl Royals.
Charlton’s decision to return to the Eastern Cape was driven by family reasons and his roots in local cricket.
“I grew up playing for the Eastern Province teams all the way through to the academy and have always been a huge fan of what was Eastern Province back in the day before the establishment of the current professional set up which evolved into the Warriors.
“There is such a rich history of cricket in the Eastern Cape, and I am hoping I can contribute to making the team successful this season,” he added.
Charlton is also keen to support cricket development in the province.
“I am very passionate about the general cricket landscape in the Eastern Cape so I am definitely willing and able to help as much as I can to upskill the whole system.
“I am really looking forward to my time at the Warriors,” he said.
The Warriors kick off their domestic campaign with a clash against the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in the CSA T20 Challenge clash in Gqeberha on September 29.
“Mark has done the hard yards as a coach and on his return to the Eastern Cape he brings a wealth of knowledge of the game,” Warriors head coach Robin Peterson said.
“He also brings an organisational component of management that can help us to win titles.
“With his great work ethic and honesty, he will add a lot of value to the Warriors and the entire Eastern Province cricket system.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Rugby
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby