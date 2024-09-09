Exposure key to being ready for international cricket — says coach

Giving fringe players exposure to the rigours of international cricket will again be high on the priority list of Proteas white ball coach Rob Walter as they prepare for back-to-back outbound series against Afghanistan and Ireland in September.
The men in green and gold face the Afghans in a historic three-match ODI series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates from September 16.
They then dive headfirst into a multi-format battle against Ireland which will include two T20 internationals and three ODIs.
With the likes of Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen and Kagiso Rabada absent from both squads, players such as Jason Smith, Andile Simelane and Nqaba Peter are just some of those who will be given an opportunity to earn a more regular spot in the national conversations.
“The reality is that we cannot rely on one group of players to win games for SA, so the players you see in [this] squad are either high potential players who we believe will make big contributions for SA moving forward, or the next best players in the country.
“The only way to figure it out is to expose them to good international competition, so we are broadening our base of players, we won’t spread the net too wide but we do want to make sure we have a bigger group of players to win games for SA,” he said in a media engagement shortly after the squads for the touring series were announced.
In ODI series in the past 24 months, they have won three of the last seven, but in the T20 arena they have been found wanting and are yet to claim a series win under Walter’s stewardship.
“There is a lot of T20 cricket that happens around the world, franchise cricket builds your experience in the T20 game, but doesn’t necessarily expose you to the best players in the world, so we need to be cognisant of that.
“Barring the IPL and SA20 which has got stronger and stronger, but in all the other domestic league competitions you have one or two international players, and then some domestic players.
“When you are facing international competition, you’ve got five bowlers you have to contend with as a batter and in the same regard a strong batting lineup that you have to bowl to.
“The continual exposure to that quality is the method and means to improve our cricket at an international level.
“It is all part of a very deliberate plan we have to improve our cricket, improve the number of players who are internationally ready and can win games of cricket for this country,” he said.
SA ODI squad against Afghanistan: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.
SA T20I squad against Ireland: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.
SA ODI squad against Ireland: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.
The squad for the ODI series against Afghanistan will depart for the UAE on Saturday.. Fixtures (all times local)
ODI series against Afghanistan
Wednesday September 18 at 4pm: Afghanistan vs SA — Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE; Friday September 20 at 4pm: Afghanistan vs SA — Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE; Sunday September 22 at 4pm Afghanistan vs SA — Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE.
White-ball Tour against Ireland
T20I Series: Friday September 27 at 7.30pm: Ireland vs SA — Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE; Sunday September 29 at 7.30pm: Ireland vs SA — Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
ODI Series: Wednesday, October 2 at 3.30pm: Ireland vs SA — Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE; Friday October 4 at 3.30pm: Ireland vs SA — Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE; Monday October 07 at 3.30pm: Ireland vs SA — Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Exposure key to being ready for international cricket — says coach
