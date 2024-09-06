Early exposure to cricket is key, Smith says

Creating opportunities for schoolchildren to flourish and follow their dreams will be a key aspect of the Schools SA20 competition, Graeme Smith said.
An initiative between SA20 and Cricket SA (CSA), the national schools competition is designed to discover and nurture cricket talent among both girls and boys across SA.
The competition will run between September 2024 to March 2025, with schools from all 16 Provinces competing for the coveted title of Schools SA20 champions.
More than 370 boys' school teams and more than 200 girls' school teams will participate with over 1000 matches being played.
The girls' competition will also be a key part of the Proteas’ U19 girls team’s preparation for the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup in Malaysia in 2025.
The competition will be conducted in three phases, starting with Phase 1, made up of provincial tournaments between September and November, Phase 2, the regional playoffs between January and February before the national finals in March 2025.
“Schools SA20 is more than just a competition; it has the potential to significantly contribute to our cricketing future,” Graeme Smith, SA20 League Commissioner, said.
“There are a number of current Protea men and women who made their mark at a school level.
“I can’t wait to see the next generation entertaining and showcasing their skills on this global stage and no doubt the next teenage cricket sensation will announce themselves to the world out of this competition.
“SA20 is also committed to working with CSA to invest in building the base of women’s players and developing the women’s game in SA,” he added.
Future Proteas Men and Women stars such as Kagiso Rabada, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizaad Williams, Sinalo Jafta, Patrick Kruger, Lara Goodall, Nqaba Peter, Seshnie Naidu and Nadine de Klerk to name just a few, all started their cricketing journeys at school level before progressing to higher honours.
Cricket SA CEO Pholetsi Moseki, who attended the launch event at Wanderers Stadium, expressed his excitement about the introduction of such an important competition for the development of cricket in SA.
“Schools SA20 is a platform to positively impact the future of cricket in SA.
“By bringing together the best young talent from all 16 members across the country and providing them with the opportunity to shine on a national stage, Schools SA20 is set to play a crucial role in the growth of the sport,” Moseki explained.
“For many of these young athletes, this competition will serve as a stepping stone towards professional cricket, with the potential to unearth the next generation of SA20 and Proteas men and women stars.” he said.
Schools SA20 will be showcased on a global platform thanks to a partnership with SuperSport Schools, with more than 200 matches set to be live-streamed and broadcast across various media platforms.
Early exposure to cricket is key, Smith says
Sports reporter
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
