Mature Proteas can go one step further at UAE World Cup

The performances in the last week of the tournament boosted publicity for the women’s game, and more generally raised expectations about what Wolvaardt’s side could do in the UAE.
But the maturity which Nkwe and selection chair Clinton du Preez used to describe the 2024 squad also stems from the players dealing with challenges off the field. Top of the list was the coaching situation, which as they head off to the World Cup sees the team’s preparations overseen by Dillon du Preez in an interim role.
While there was understandably celebration of the runners-up finish in 2023, below the surface senior players had become angered by Cricket SA’s (CSA) inability to help the team evolve, with the appointment of a new coach seen as critical.
Hilton Moreeng had filled the position for 12 years, but the players believed to develop further and keep up with the more aggressive style being adopted by India and Australia they needed more dynamic coaching.
In the intervening period, Sune Luus stepped down as captain, which caught CSA by surprise, with Wolvaardt, the team’s best batter, taking over as skipper.
“She’s led with respect and dignity. She holds the team together,” said Du Preez.
After surprising themselves and the South African public by qualifying for the final of the previous T20 Women's World Cup, the Proteas believe they can go one better than in 2023 because they’re a more mature outfit.
Laura Wolvaardt’s team have shown little in the past 18 months since losing the final in front of a packed Newlands to Australia to suggest they are capable of making a similar run in the UAE next month.
However, with 11 of the 15 players who were in the squad last year returning for the ninth edition of the tournament, the choice of the word “mature” to explain why SA could go one step further than they did in Cape Town is, at face value, understandable.
“There is greater belief and they have a new DNA, which emerged from them making it to the final,” said director of cricket, Enoch Nkwe.
Despite a poor tour to Australia, Wolvaardt has shown she is capable of carrying the load as captain and batter, while also creating an environment that Nkwe said would allow new players to thrive.
“The captain has taken a lot on her shoulders. Off the field she’s pulled the team together. They’ve got on and done the business,” said Nkwe.
“When I met the players last week, I got a sense of renewed energy. I told them this isn’t only something to hold onto and build on in the next few weeks but that it must sustain them for a long time. There is another [ODI] World Cup next year.”
Marizanne Kapp has been a strong ally for Wolvaardt. Having finally gained clarity about her future and expressing a desire to play until the ODI World Cup, she has shared the batting load with Wolvaardt, while also providing mentorship for younger players who’ve been given a chance in the past 18 months.
“She has grown as a batter. Se need their influence in the team. With the new faces in the team, we need the kind of leadership we've seen from Kappy with the bat,” said Nkwe.
“It is critical we manage her properly.”
