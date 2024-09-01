Pakistan will be stern test for Proteas, Adams says

The Proteas Women's T20 International series against Pakistan will be a good measuring tool to determine how prepared they are for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup next month, CSA spin lead Paul Adams said.
Adams was speaking at the conclusion of a national training camp held in Durban, where the group were thoroughly put through their paces as they gear up for the global showpiece which gets under way on October 3.
The Proteas play two warm-up matches against New Zealand (September 29) and India (October 1) before they kick off their World Cup campaign against the West Indies on October 4.
The three-match series against the Pakistani women will be an important series to finalise any areas of concern before the tournament, with the final team travelling to the United Arab Emirates to be announced in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
“The camp in Durban has been a great success because of all the hard work that has been put in and we have also narrowed down strategically how we would like to go about things, in terms of team environment and how we want to play,” Adams said.
With a majority of the heavy lifting out of the way, Adams said the next step was about proper implementation of those plans to ensure they achieve the best possible outcome in matches.
“The tour of Pakistan will be a good measuring tool in terms of how well we prepared the implementation of our plans, which is always key in going into the tournament.
“When we get to the World Cup, it will be about dealing with pressure and everything that goes with a World Cup.
“We want them to stay within their bubble and be the best performers they can be,” the former Proteas spinner said.
Adams believes the current crop of players are brimming with skill and talent, and it was up to them to ensure they not let the occasion get the best of them when in battle against the opposition.
Adams felt spin bowling has played a significant role in the women's game and his assignment coming into the space was to ensure the SA slow bowlers were equipped with the skills to go toe to toe with the best in the women's game.
“The most important thing is building a relationship with a lot of the spinners, understanding their game and where they are at, while also chatting to them about where they want to take their game.
“For me, it was about understanding the women's space, looking at what the best in the world are doing and then how close we as a spin [bowling] group can get to those performances.
“It's about doing it in the nets, then implementing in the middle, dealing with pressure, so it's not all about the technical side, it's also about strategy, discussing with them how they go about the game and knowing what sort of strategy we want to put in place with certain fields.
“The key for us would be to build relationships, and for them to trust what we have put in place,” he said.
Pakistan will be stern test for Proteas, Adams says
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
