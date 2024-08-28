Decision-making will be crucial — Breetzke
SA A prepare to take on Sri Lanka A in multi-format series starting in Potchefstroom
Being able to make tough decisions in pressure situations is what can help SA A garner positive results as they prepare to take on Sri Lanka A in a multi-format series starting in Potchefstroom this weekend, said Dafabet Warriors skipper Matthew Breetzke.
The 25-year-old takes the armband in the absence of wicketkeeper-batsman Kyle Verrynne, who was released by the squad to play County Championship cricket for Nottinghamshire, while Mika-eel Prince has been added to the squad. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.