Retired former EP Cricket Services manager Tono Mle was elected vice-president.
In addition to the leadership changes, Mark Williams, the former chief executive of EP Cricket, has been reappointed to his previous position.
Shafiek Abrahams, a former Proteas player with an intimate understanding of both the technical and operational aspects of cricket, joins the executive team as general manager of cricket operations.
“We have been given a clear mandate to stabilise Eastern Province Cricket and to ensure that the sport thrives at all levels, starting from grassroots development,” May said.
“Our strategy will focus on building the game from the school level upwards, ensuring that we nurture young talent, while also placing a renewed emphasis on the professionalisation and expansion of women’s cricket.”
The new EP Cricket Board is:
Non-independent directors: Donovan May (president), Tono Mle (vice-president), Anthony MacPherson, Sinomia Lewis, Mfuniselwa Makhi, Duane Saulse, Malibongwe Booi.
Independent directors: Trevor Harper, Siya Cokile, Nomhle Thys, Pumeza Bija, Quintin Knight.
HeraldLIVE
Donovan May returns as president of EP Cricket
Image: Cricket South Africa/Twitter
Former president Donovan May has returned to head Eastern Province Cricket after three years as vice-president of Cricket SA.
May, who no longer holds his position at CSA, was elected unopposed at the EPC annual general meeting held recently.
Retired former EP Cricket Services manager Tono Mle was elected vice-president.
In addition to the leadership changes, Mark Williams, the former chief executive of EP Cricket, has been reappointed to his previous position.
Shafiek Abrahams, a former Proteas player with an intimate understanding of both the technical and operational aspects of cricket, joins the executive team as general manager of cricket operations.
“We have been given a clear mandate to stabilise Eastern Province Cricket and to ensure that the sport thrives at all levels, starting from grassroots development,” May said.
“Our strategy will focus on building the game from the school level upwards, ensuring that we nurture young talent, while also placing a renewed emphasis on the professionalisation and expansion of women’s cricket.”
The new EP Cricket Board is:
Non-independent directors: Donovan May (president), Tono Mle (vice-president), Anthony MacPherson, Sinomia Lewis, Mfuniselwa Makhi, Duane Saulse, Malibongwe Booi.
Independent directors: Trevor Harper, Siya Cokile, Nomhle Thys, Pumeza Bija, Quintin Knight.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Sport
Soccer
Sport
Sport