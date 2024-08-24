Stubbs can't save Proteas as top order woes continue in first T20 defeat

“The first six overs put us behind the game the whole time, we just didn’t assess conditions quickly enough,” said Stubbs.
In taking their first steps in moving on from the last T20 World Cup, the Proteas suffered a comprehensive defeat to the West Indies that featured a familiar implosion of the top order.
The inconsistency which beset the batting unit during that tournament — where they lost a nail biting final against India — were repeated in a seven-wicket defeat against a rampant West Indies side at the Brian Lara Academy stadium in Trinidad on Friday.
A magnificent 76 from Tristan Stubbs was not enough to rescue the Proteas from a disastrous start in which they collapsed to 42/5 by the end of the eighth over.
Thanks to Stubbs and all-rounder Patrick Kruger, who was playing in his second T20 International and made 44, South Africa reached 174/7.
It marked a brilliant recovery and again underscored the fighting qualities of the side, but it was a total that was well below par, with the West Indies reaching the target with 13 balls to spare.
“Once Pat and I got going, we formed a nice partnership,” said Stubbs, of the 71-run stand he shared for the sixth wicket with his Sunrisers Eastern Cape teammate.
“Being five wickets down for not much you are not allowed the freedom to play, you just have to put a score on the board.”
The start of the match was delayed for an hour by heavy rain, and South Africa, who were asked to bat, were in trouble by the second over when Ryan Rickelton, who took the wicketkeeping gloves, chased a wide delivery from Matthew Forde, edging it behind after making just four.
Forde, a 22-year-old medium pacer, was impressive on a surface which Stubbs later described as being “tacky” — most likely due to it being under cover for so long.
Skipper Aiden Markram stroked a couple of lovely shots, but got a delivery from Forde that seemed to stick in the pitch and which he chipped to mid-on after scoring 14.
Reeza Hendricks’ struggles continued.
After a poor World Cup, he also battled with the pace of the pitch and got no rhythm in his innings.
He was bizarrely caught at third man trying to whip Shamar Joseph through the leg side leaving South Africa 23/3 in the fifth over.
After the dismissals of Rassie van der Dussen and Donovan Ferreira, it was left to Stubbs and Kruger to stabilise the innings. The latter initially upped the scoring rate with some powerful shotmaking over the leg-side in an innings that featured four fours and a pair of sixes.
Stubbs, content to play anchor, reached 22 off 20 balls, before unleashing his full repertoire that included deft scoops, textbook drives and muscular blows to all parts of the ground. He eventually finished on 76 off only 42 balls, a stunning acceleration that at the halfway stage gave South Africa hope.
But it also signalled to the West Indies that the pitch wasn’t as spiteful as had been the case in the first six overs of the match and once openers Alick Athanaze and Shai Hope came to terms with the conditions, batting looked easier.
Those two shared a first-wicket partnership of 84 in eight overs, after which Nicholas Pooran delivered a devastating display, to put the game to bed for the home side. The skilful left-hander smashed 65 not out from just 26 balls, including seven sixes.
South Africa's bowling never recovered from the early assault, though there were some encouraging signs from Kwena Maphaka, who became the youngest Proteas debutant. The 18-year-old claimed a first international wicket late in the match, and after settling following a nervy first over, will be pleased with his figures of 1/25 from 3.5 overs.
“Maphaka has a lot of X-factor and is really young. He has hunger when you speak to him off the field and he wants to win games for South Africa,” said Markram.
The second match of the series will be played at the same venue on Sunday (9pm SA time).
