Clearer thinking allows Stubbs to flourish

A calmer approach to the game has allowed for clearer thinking, Proteas batsman Tristan Stubbs said on the eve of the opening encounter of a three-match T20 International series against the West Indies in Trinidad.
The Dafabet Warriors man expected a tough challenge against the Windies in the opener, starting at 9pm on Friday, as they return to the scene of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semifinal clash against Afghanistan in June.
The hard-hitting right-hander, who turned 24 earlier in August, has seen his stock go up considerably in the past 18 months, with him earning lucrative Indian Premier League, SA20 and The Hundred contracts, as well as being capped for the national side in all three formats.
Despite his international career still being in its infancy, as evidenced by his 30 caps across formats, Stubbs’ performances at a domestic and franchise level have seen him earn his first T20I cap in 2022, his only ODI cap the next year and making his Test debut at the start of this year.
The highest-paid player in the inaugural edition of the SA20 put behind him the demons of that first season, as he produced some important performances to score 301 runs, including three 50s, one of which came in the final, that saw them bring the trophy back to Gqeberha for a second year.
The strapping middle-order batter was snapped up by the IPL’s Delhi Capitals in 2024, after just four appearances and 30 runs for the Mumbai Indians across two seasons.
He repaid their faith in the best way possible, ending the tournament as Delhi Capitals’ second-highest run-getter with 378, including three half-centuries.
Stubbs, who admitted his desire to play for the national side across all formats, said with so much franchise cricket being played throughout the year, career management was important to avoid burnout.
“When planning my year, I didn’t think it would go the way that it has.
“I had the CPL booked for this month, not thinking I would play as much as I have,” he said
“If all goes to plan, it will hopefully be just for the Proteas, then SA20 and IPL.
“If you are playing all three formats, I think that is the way to go because you also need time off.”
Ranking his preferred formats, Stubbs said 50-over cricket was at the top of the list because “you can bat for longer periods”, before red ball and T20 cricket.
He said improving his mental state when in the middle was the key to his growth, particularly in the past year.
“We played a T20 match against India at St George’s Park last year.
“Everything I did before that game, be it in international cricket or league cricket, my mind was going crazy.
“I decided to adopt [a mindset of] enjoying what I am doing out there.
“It allowed me to think as though I was playing a Warriors game, because then I feel calm at the crease, I am a bit older and have played a bit more cricket now,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Clearer thinking allows Stubbs to flourish
Image: DEEPAK MALIK/SHUTTERSTOCK/BACKPAGEPIX
A calmer approach to the game has allowed for clearer thinking, Proteas batsman Tristan Stubbs said on the eve of the opening encounter of a three-match T20 International series against the West Indies in Trinidad.
The Dafabet Warriors man expected a tough challenge against the Windies in the opener, starting at 9pm on Friday, as they return to the scene of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semifinal clash against Afghanistan in June.
The hard-hitting right-hander, who turned 24 earlier in August, has seen his stock go up considerably in the past 18 months, with him earning lucrative Indian Premier League, SA20 and The Hundred contracts, as well as being capped for the national side in all three formats.
Despite his international career still being in its infancy, as evidenced by his 30 caps across formats, Stubbs’ performances at a domestic and franchise level have seen him earn his first T20I cap in 2022, his only ODI cap the next year and making his Test debut at the start of this year.
The highest-paid player in the inaugural edition of the SA20 put behind him the demons of that first season, as he produced some important performances to score 301 runs, including three 50s, one of which came in the final, that saw them bring the trophy back to Gqeberha for a second year.
The strapping middle-order batter was snapped up by the IPL’s Delhi Capitals in 2024, after just four appearances and 30 runs for the Mumbai Indians across two seasons.
He repaid their faith in the best way possible, ending the tournament as Delhi Capitals’ second-highest run-getter with 378, including three half-centuries.
Stubbs, who admitted his desire to play for the national side across all formats, said with so much franchise cricket being played throughout the year, career management was important to avoid burnout.
“When planning my year, I didn’t think it would go the way that it has.
“I had the CPL booked for this month, not thinking I would play as much as I have,” he said
“If all goes to plan, it will hopefully be just for the Proteas, then SA20 and IPL.
“If you are playing all three formats, I think that is the way to go because you also need time off.”
Ranking his preferred formats, Stubbs said 50-over cricket was at the top of the list because “you can bat for longer periods”, before red ball and T20 cricket.
He said improving his mental state when in the middle was the key to his growth, particularly in the past year.
“We played a T20 match against India at St George’s Park last year.
“Everything I did before that game, be it in international cricket or league cricket, my mind was going crazy.
“I decided to adopt [a mindset of] enjoying what I am doing out there.
“It allowed me to think as though I was playing a Warriors game, because then I feel calm at the crease, I am a bit older and have played a bit more cricket now,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Rugby
Soccer
Sport
Rugby