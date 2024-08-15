Proteas fight back after Joseph lights up lively first day in Guyana

The Proteas were bowled out for 160 at tea, with Dane Piedt, recalled to the starting team in place of Ryan Rickelton the top scorer with an unbeaten 38. It was Piedt’s 10th wicket partnership of 63, with Nandre Burger, who made 23, that allowed the Proteas a semblance of control after the front-line batters struggled against the seaming and swinging ball.

The West Indies batters fared little better, and they will resume on Friday with their total on 97/7, after the dismissal of Gudakesh Motie, to what turned out to be the last ball of the day by Keshav Maharaj

Wiaan Mulder was the chief destroyer for South Africa, getting the ball to nibble around as he picked up 4/18 in six overs. Burger, doing the job for which he is mainly paid, took the other two wickets.

Before their intervention it had been very much Joseph’s day. Playing in his first Test in the land of his birth, the soon to be 25 year old highlighted why he is the rightful torchbearer of the storied West Indies fast bowling legacy.