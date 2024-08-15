With the team having reached the final of the last edition of the tournament, there were key areas that needed to be worked on to prepare the players for what they might expect in subcontinent conditions.
“From a batting point of view, [the camp] allowed us to zone in on a couple of areas we have identified where we could improve on which could give us a competitive edge.
“Then also being very specific [on] the conditions we might face on the subcontinent, looking at how we can improve our play pertinent to T20 cricket,” Abrahams said.
The combined training camp squad comprised mainly the Proteas Women players who toured India in June and July, along with Western Province batter Faye Tunnicliffe and SA Under-19 Women players Seshnie Naidu and Miané Smit.
“From a skills-specific point of view, it allowed Dillon to work one-on-one with the seamers, focusing on specific things about how they can optimise their bowling.
“It allowed Paul [Adams] to redefine our spin bowling options, straightening up some of the basic stuff and alignment while getting the players to understand their preparation process and take ownership of that.
“Having Neil Levenson with us and being able to lean on his knowledge and skill, looking at bat swings, paths, we use the term ‘power hitting’.
“With Bongani [Ndaba] working with the players on their fielding skills ... we are growing all facets of our game as a collective,” he said.
Proteas Women looking for competitive edge as World Cup looms
Image: ROGER SEDRES/GALLO IMAGES
Getting the players to understand their roles will give the Proteas Women a competitive edge when they tackle the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, batting coach Baakier Abrahams said.
The former Dafabet Warriors assistant coach was speaking after a skills camp held in Pretoria as the team kicked off their preparations for the global showpiece in October.
Under the guidance of interim head coach Dillon du Preez, the training camp was divided into two focused sessions — a bowling camp from August 5-7 and a batting camp from August 6-8.
The sessions were designed to sharpen the players’ skills and ensure they were in peak condition for the World Cup in Bangladesh.
The women in green and gold last took to the field in a competitive T20 fixture in July, when they lost to India by 10 wickets in the third match of a shared three-match series.
Image: SUPPLIED
Abrahams said it was refreshing to see the coaching group’s plan being brought to life by the players and the coaches looked forward to the next six weeks as they put together all the pieces of the puzzle.
“From a coaching point of view, we are excited.
“I think we were able to cover all the skills that we thought [were] required and give it the necessary attention in preparation for something as big as the T20 World Cup.”
