Alick Athanaze's stand scuppers Proteas' hopes of Test victory
A solid second-innings display of batting by West Indies’ Alick Athanaze helped them to a draw against the Proteas on day 5 of the first Test at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday.
The young left-hand batter faced 116 balls for his career-best score of 92 runs. West Indies gave South Africa faint hope they could still get the win as the hosts defended their way to 201/5 in the second innings.
Keshav Maharaj was instrumental in the Proteas' bid for victory in the rain-affected Test, taking eight wickets for 164 runs (4/76 and 4/88) in the match, accounting for 66.2 of the 147.1 overs faced by the hosts across two innings.
The draw breaks a streak of 28 Tests that have produced a result at the venue, dating back to the July 2023 encounter between West India and India.
Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma said his side did everything they could, but in the end there was just not enough time left in the match.
“The wicket also did not break up as much as you would like to see on a day 5 wicket, but the elements got the better of what could have been a very competitive game of cricket,” Bavuma said in the post-match interview.
The Proteas, who were bowled out for 357 in their first innings, began the final day with an overnight score of 30 without loss and a second innings lead of 154. Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi took the side past 50, adding 78 runs for the first wicket.
However, Jomel Warrican (2/57) removed both batters when he first had De Zorzi caught behind for 45, before later sending Markram back to the dugout for a fluent 38 as South Africa slipped to 113/2 while their lead grew to 237.
Tristan Stubbs and Bavuma knuckled down to add 60 runs for the third wicket as the young right-hand batter, who was dropped on 33, hit a maiden Test half century.
Stubbs was later out for 68, bowled by Kemar Roach, as Bavuma, who was on 15, declared with his side on 173/3 and a lead of 297.
Dismissed for 233 in their first innings, there was a slight Windies wobble when they lost captain Kraigg Brathwaite for a duck off Maharaj before rain showers saw lunch taken early and delayed the start the afternoon session.
They then lost Mikyle Louis (9) shortly after the restart courtesy of Kagiso Rabada (1/38) to begin their run chase.
Athanaze and Keacy Carty steadied the ship with a battling 46-run stand, taking their side to 64 before the latter was Maharaj’s second victim of the innings, caught by Wiaan Mulder for 31, still 233 runs behind.
Athanaze and Kevam Hodge further frustrated the Proteas bowling attack, bringing up a half-century partnership as the left-hander reached the milestone from 58 balls shortly before taking West Indies to tea on 121/3. Their 63-run partnership ended when Maharaj claimed his third wicket of the innings and seventh of the match, having had the right-hander caught behind for 29.
Athanaze combined with Jason Holder to add 65 runs before Maharaj took the wicket of the left-hand batter, just eight runs short of a maiden Test century.
Bavuma set an ultra-attacking field to try to force a mistake late on, but Holder (31) and Joshua da Silva (2) remained steadfast as the lanky all-rounder struck Maharaj for a six straight down the ground before the players shook hands to signal the end of the contest.
