Proteas bowlers can challenge WI batters — Bavuma

Despite the lack of raw pace within their bowling ranks, Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma is still confident his seam attack will have the tools to frustrate the West Indies when the two sides clash in the first Test at Queens Park Oval on Wednesday afternoon (4pm).
The Proteas will tackle the first encounter of the two-match series with just four bowlers as Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi lead the attack, while all-rounder Wiaan Mulder and left-arm off-spinner Keshav Maharaj have also cracked the nod in the XI who will take to the field in Port of Spain.
With seamer Gerald Coetzee out injured and Anrich Nortjé not part of the squad, the skipper is still confident they have what it takes to ruffle their hosts’ feathers.
Having ticked all the boxes they wanted to in the draw four-day clash against the WI Championship XI, Bavuma said they were raring to go and would be up for the challenge.
“We are still confident as a bowling attack, there is still experience in that attack [with] guys like KG, Lungi and Keshav, so from an experience point of view, I don’t believe we have lost much.
“From a pace point of view, that’s what those guys [Gerald and Anrich] bring, but with the lack of pace, we make it up with skill and experience, so I don’t think we have lost much and we’re still confident we can take 20 wickets in the game,” Bavuma said in the captain’s press conference on Tuesday.
He said in their chase to earn a spot in the World Test Championship final, their ability to win away from home would be vital in reinforcing their credentials as a formidable red-ball side.
“In our quest to become a top team in the world, we know that playing and winning away from home is very important, so the biggest challenge for this Test team is finding out how we can win away from home.
“We want to show that we can still be competitive outside our own conditions, and that is the hurdle we will be looking to get over, no additional pressure or anything like that but to be a top team you have to be formidable outside your own conditions.”
Proteas XI to face West Indies in first Test: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma [C], David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne [WK], Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
