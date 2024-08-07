Bedingham relishing first bite at West Indies

Proteas batter David Bedingham might only have four Tests under his belt but the righthander’s contribution against the West Indies will prove crucial in the Test series starting in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday (4pm SA time).
Describing himself as a “free-flowing” batter who is always looking to take the positive shot option, Bedingham has been in rich form in the County Championship for Durham, topping the runscorers’ charts for 2024 with 926 runs from eight matches.
This includes five centuries and two half centuries, at an average of 71.23 and a highest score of 144.
“Going into this series, I am quite confident personally, and as a group.
“I don’t think there will be any rust going into that first day given the way we have played in the four-day match,” Bedingham said.
The Western Province run machine, who made his presence felt with a strong 74 runs from 107 balls in the warm-up match between SA and a WI Championship XI, believes the match has given them a good idea of their strengths heading into the opening day of the first Test at the Queen’s Park Oval on Wednesday.
After making his Test debut late in 2023 where he recorded a maiden half-century in the drawn home series against India, Bedingham has continued to grow under head coach Shukri Conrad.
The Proteas have not pulled on their Test whites since a 2-0 series defeat in New Zealand in February and that side was devoid of their regular Test players owing to the concurrent SA20.
Bedingham is one of only three squad survivors from that Kiwi tour which included a host of debutantes.
The other two are Dane Piedt and Dane Paterson.
But the righthander says the Proteas have prepared well and have a pretty good idea about how they want to go about the two-Test series.
“Acclimatising to these conditions was important, coming from winter [in SA and] going into this heat was a change, so it was good to get out there.
“We bowled for over 100 overs, which was good for our bowlers and fielders, and our batters also put in a shift for over 100 overs, so it was invaluable,” he said recently.
Bedders, as he is known, is a new face in the Test arena but he has shown maturity beyond his years in his seven innings as evidenced in his century in the second Test against the Black Caps.
“I can’t say I have played against many of them [WI players] before, but on paper, they look like a strong team.
“They are a different beast in their conditions but I am sure we will be able to rise to the challenge,” he said.
On Monday, Conrad was asked if he was hopeful that Bedingham could carry his county form into this series and he replied: “I would rather have an in-form batter come here than a batter out of form [because] you search for a lot more when you are out of form.
“David is a different type of character, he is a matter-of-fact kind of guy who gets on with things.
“He hasn’t played a county game in a while because he was nursing a slight niggle but now he is fresh and raring to go.”
