Proteas Women kick off World Cup preparations with skills camp

The Proteas Women are fine-tuning their skills at a skills camp as their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup preparations get under way in Pretoria.
This camp, which kicked off on Monday, is crucial for the team’s preparations for the global showcase in Bangladesh from October 3.
Under the guidance of interim head coach Dillon du Preez, the training camp is divided into two focused sessions — a bowling camp from August 5-7 and a batting camp from August 6-8.
The sessions are designed to sharpen the players’ skills and ensure they are in peak condition for the World Cup.
The combined training camp squad comprises mainly the Proteas Women players who toured India in June and July, along with Western Province batter Faye Tunnicliffe and SA Under-19 Women players Seshnie Naidu and Miané Smit.
The bowling sessions herald the return of young seamer Ayanda Hlubi, who sustained a groin injury towards the end of last season.
Players missing out on the preparatory camp in the capital city include captain Laura Wolvaardt and experienced all-rounders Marizanne Kapp and Chloé Tryon due to their participation in the Hundred competition in England.
Western Province’s Nadine de Klerk will also not attend the weeklong camp as she continues her rehabilitation from an Achilles injury suffered towards the end of the T20 International series against India.
Coach du Preez is confident in the team’s preparation strategy.
“After the India tour we took a few weeks off to recover, so our final preparation will officially start this week with a skills camp,” he said.
“The next six weeks are crucial for us. We will be playing a lot of warm-up matches with a big focus on our brand of cricket.
“The split camp this week will iron out a few skill concerns we picked up during our Indian series.
“This camp will also give us more one-on-one time with the players to work on their skills and make sure they are ready once we get to our warm-up matches.
“As we get closer to the World Cup, we have narrowed our group and are looking at one or two combinations.
“We also want to look at our spin options heading to the subcontinent.
“Paul Adams will be joining us this week and will be working with our spinners,” he said.
Proteas Women national training camp (bowling) — Pretoria (August 5-7)
Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Miané Smit, Delmi Tucker.
National training camp (batting) — Pretoria (August 6-8)
Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall. Sinalo Jafta, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nondumiso Shangase, Miané Smit, Delmi Tucker, Faye Tunnicliffe.
Proteas Women kick off World Cup preparations with skills camp
Players who toured India in June and July make up bulk of training squad
