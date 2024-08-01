Attacking style will keep red ball cricket alive — Rabada

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada believes one way Test cricket can survive outside the big three nations is for the players to continue making it more exciting by playing an attacking style.
Rabada, who has 62 Test matches under his belt, considers the red ball format special and wants his colleagues to help keep the format afloat.
With T20 cricket gaining in popularity with every tournament and only the purist supporters still showing interest in the multi-day format, Rabada said the only way to compete more regularly against the top three Test nations was to play attractive cricket.
“Sport, and cricket [in particular], is about entertaining the fans, so for them to be entertained, the cricket needs to be good.
“If you look at the form of the Windies recently, it has not been great, but I am sure they will be determined to rectify that, because Test cricket means a lot, not only to the WI Cricket Board but to all the well-established cricket boards.
“When teams play good cricket, the best teams want to play against them, so I think it is up to the Windies, just like it would be up to us, to play good Test cricket,” Rabada said.
The Proteas are engaged in an unofficial four-day match against the West Indies Championship XI at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, and Rabada believes it is their best opportunity to be match-ready for the first Test at the Queen’s Park Oval starting on Wednesday.
The series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship, with both sides eager to claim a series victory and earn valuable points towards their bid for a spot in the final in 2025.
“As a player, if you haven’t played much Test cricket [recently], you need some sort of game simulation and I think this is our best shot at getting that,” he said.
“It is just about getting time on your feet and getting as close as possible to that competitive mindset, having a near-perfect simulation because nothing can quite prepare you for the game, you just have to be in there to experience it.
“We will have to take it seriously, we want to create a relaxed but not soft environment, the most important thing for us as players and a team is to understand what we want from the match.
“Each player has the responsibility to do that, understanding that we only have those four days [to prepare], whether you had a good four-day game or preparation, that is when we have to find a way.”
Meanwhile, Cricket SA (CSA) has announced the SA A squads for the multi-format tour against Sri Lanka A from August 31 to September 18.
Western Province wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne was named captain of the 50-over side, while Titans batter Neil Brand will lead the four-day squad.
One-Day squad: Kyle Verreynne (capt), David Bedingham, Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Dayyaan Galiem, Tristan Luus, Mihlali Mpongwana, Andile Mogakane, Senuran Muthusamy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla and Codi Yusuf.
Four-Day squad: Neil Brand (capt), Marques Ackerman, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tshepang Dithole, Jean du Plessis, Patrick Kruger, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Mihlali Mpongwana, Migael Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lutho Sipamla, Prenelan Subrayen, Beyers Swanepoel and Codi Yusuf.
