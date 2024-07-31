Sunrisers EC bolster ranks with new signings

“I’m [also] trying to add more power to my game, I’m working hard in the nets trying a few different things to hopefully hit more and bigger sixes,” Crawley told ESPNcricinfo.
Joining the Sunrisers Eastern Cape will help Zak Crawley grow into the formidable white ball cricketer he wants to become, the England international said after being announced as one of the signings for the SA20 in 2025.
The right-handed batter was one of four signings announced by the two-time champions, with other arrivals including Proteas batter David Bedingham, Roelof van der Merwe, who played a pivotal role in their 2023 triumph, while fast bowler Craig Overton also returns to Gqeberha.
It will be Crawley’s first stint in the SA20, though he has previous experience in T20 leagues, having played for the Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers in Australia’s Big Bash, Kent in the T20 Blast and London Spirit in the Hundred.
He has eight ODI matches under his belt for the Three Lions and is a key figure in the Test side.
His domestic T20 records include 1,771 from 76 matches with a strike rate of just under 134.
“I’m trying to add a few other shots to my game, but I feel like it’s quite suited [to me] and I’ve gone well in T20 cricket when I’ve had a run at it.
“I’m [also] trying to add more power to my game, I’m working hard in the nets trying a few different things to hopefully hit more and bigger sixes,” Crawley told ESPNcricinfo.
Meanwhile, Bedingham, who only made his Test debut in December 2023, scored a half-century against India on debut and a century on tour to New Zealand earlier in 2024, when he chose Test cricket over the SA20, a decision which saw him become a first choice pick in Shukri Conrad’s plans for the longer format.
Bedingham has 1,375 runs across 63 T20 matches at domestic level with a strike rate of 135.
Netherlands all-rounder Van der Merwe returns to the scene of his 2022/2023 championship win after being unavailable for the last edition.
“The Bull Dog” was the joint leading wicket-taker in the inaugural edition, taking 20 scalps and boasting an economy rate of 5.62.
Van der Merwe was particularly influential in the final at the Wanderers in 2023, taking home the Player of the Match award for his figures of 4/31 against the Pretoria Capitals.
He also holds the record for the best figures ever in the SA20, taking 6/21 against Durban’s Super Giants at St George’s Park.
Overton, who was released by the Orange Army ahead of the start of season two due to injury, returns to the fold and will be hoping he gets a chance to showcase his skills.
The Englishman has 102 matches under his belt, taking 106 wickets, all of them in England.
His return to Nelson Mandela Bay will mark his first excursion in an overseas T20 league.
