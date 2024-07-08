Bosch repays faith shown by Proteas decision-makers

Having the backing and support of the captain and coaching staff is something that helps her relax and give her all every time she plays for SA, Proteas Women all-rounder Anneke Bosch says.
Bosch, who struck a brisk 40 runs from 32 balls, was speaking to the media after the second T20 International against India ended in a no result on Sunday.
Bosch said knowing she had earned the trust of the decision-makers in the side had allowed her to express herself and play the game in the manner she wanted to.
Having taken a 1-0 series lead, SA would have wanted to seal the series with a win on Sunday, but the weather had other ideas.
Bosch, who got to the crease in the ninth over after the departure of Marizanne Kapp with the score on 75/2, joined opener Tazmin Brits as the pair climbed into the Indian bowlers to take SA past 100.
While both she and Brits lost their wickets in the latter stages of the innings, the damage was already done as they posted 177/6 in their 20 overs.
India would have been keen to have a crack at the chase, but the rain brought a premature end to the match before the home team’s innings got under way.
“In this match, the wickets fell a bit earlier.
“It is better for me to have a bit of time in the middle, the plan was just to build a partnership.
“We had a good opening partnership, Wolfie and Taz started well, which allowed us to reassess in the middle overs and build a partnership before playing more freely at the back end,” the right-handed batter said.
“It does help a bit, but getting another chance is never guaranteed, so in a way it helps, but I don’t focus or think about that too much, I try to be present in the game and do the best I can at the moment. Whatever is meant to be will be,” she said.
Asked about their discussions on how they could achieve higher scores on a more consistent basis in the shorter format, Bosch said it boiled down to how they executed their skills given their situation in a particular match.
“Our goal is to score 180+ more consistently. That will be determined by conditions and the match situation we find ourselves in.
“We are getting better at scoring more quickly in the power play, we are scoring more runs and it is setting things up for the back end of the innings.
“We are doing that a lot better now than what we used to and we are starting to see a lot more higher scores being posted,” she said.
The final encounter sees the sides go head-to-head on Tuesday in Chennai (3.30pm SA time) as SA looks to end the series on a high.
