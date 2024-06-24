Kapp is working hard ahead of India Test — De Ridder

If Proteas Women all-rounder Marizanne Kapp's deployment as a specialist batter in the recently concluded ODI series was a precaution ahead of the one-off Test against India starting in Chennai on Friday, Mieke de Ridder was not about to say it.
Kapp only batted in the ODI series, with workload management after recovering from a back injury being cited as the reason for her not taking the ball in the three-match affair.
However, when De Ridder was asked about it, she refrained from giving details.
“I can't answer much on that; I know she is doing all the work. She needs to be ready but that is still to be confirmed,” De Ridder told media in the post-match media briefing after their six-wicket defeat against India in Bengaluru on Sunday.
India won the series 3-0.
Winning the toss and electing to bat first, it was a tale of two halves as skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits got the visitors off to a flyer with a 102-run stand.
However, the fall of their wickets saw a collapse as the Proteas went from 104/2 to 215/8 in their 50 overs with De Ridder and Nadine de Klerk chipping in with 26 apiece.
Chasing the modest target victory, an innings of 90 by Smriti Mandhana and 42 by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur set the Indians on the victory path as they chased down the target with 56 balls to spare.
“Some of the major positives of this series include how we bowled in the power play. I think we did really well in that department,” De Ridder said.
“I think how we built partnerships with the bat is also another positive for us. Some of our senior players such as Wolvaardt and [Marizanne] Kappie really stood up when it mattered. It is just unfortunate things didn't go our way.”
The SA Women were hamstrung by a lack of front-line bowlers.
Kapp's bowling talents are seemingly being kept for the Test while spinning all-rounder Chloe Tryon and seamer Masabata Klaas remain on the sidelines through injury.
Asked if this hampered their ability to be competitive, De Ridder said: “I think we have a lot of depth in terms of our bowling attack. We are lucky in the sense that we have backup options, and yeah we do miss our front-line bowlers, but we have more than enough depth in the squad.”
Kapp is working hard ahead of India Test — De Ridder
