Proteas proud of heroic batting display, Kapp says

Coming so close to victory in pursuit of more than 320 runs against India Women is something the Proteas Women can be very proud of, centurion Marizanne Kapp said after their narrow four-run defeat in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Asking their hosts to bat first, hundreds by opener Smriti Mandhana (136 off 120 balls) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (103 from 88) and a stand of 171 for the third wicket catapulted India to a huge 325 for three in their 50 overs.
In reply, Proteas leader Laura Wolvaardt notched up a run-a-ball 135 while Kapp (114 off 94) combined with her captain to add 184 for the fourth wicket.
However, it was all in vain as they fell agonisingly short, finishing on 321 for six.
The victory ensured India claimed an unassailable 2-0 victory with one more encounter scheduled for the same venue on Sunday at 10am SA time.
Reflecting on the fighting spirit shown by the team, Kapp said it was a huge boost in confidence to see how hard they fought to get as close to the target as they did.
“It gives us a huge boost in confidence to know that we can chase down those big totals in future,” Kapp said.
“In women's cricket especially, teams tend to get a fright when they have to chase down 280-300.
“The game has changed and to see how much the game has changed, it is a positive sign as we look ahead to the World Cup next year, even though we would have liked to be on the winning side tonight,” Kapp told the media after the match.
Kapp said the main objective was to bat sensibly and ensure they got as close to the winning target as possible.
“When I joined Wolfie, I told her that we should try to take it as deep as possible, even if we had to chase 100 in the last 10 overs. we knew it would be possible at this venue so the goal was to build a partnership and take it as deep as possible
Coming together with the score on 67-3 in the 15th over, Kapp said there was not much pressure on her or Wolvaardt's shoulders given how much time was still left in the game.
“At the end of the day, it is why I play cricket, for [pressure] situations like that and I believe that in those situations I usually perform, so myself and Wolfie really enjoy it.
“Sometimes you will get a bit frustrated or annoyed when you are tired, but it is a team sport, we enjoy batting together and it is game situations like these which bring out the best in myself and Wolfie.”
HeraldLIVE
Proteas proud of heroic batting display, Kapp says
SA Women show grit but fall just short in narrow ODI loss to India Women
Sports reporter
Image: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for BCCI
