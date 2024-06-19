Proteas hang on to claim Super Eights win against US

But Rabada showed all of his class, dismissing Harmeet with the first ball of the 19th over and then conceding just a couple of singles, to ease any nerves that may have crept in among his teammates.

“I was happy with the performance as a whole,” said Aiden Markram. “Maybe there were a couple of overs here and there that we need to tidy up on and the result might have looked a bit more convincing.”

For De Kock, it was a case of finally playing on a pitch that he described as normal.

After hopping on a boat a couple of days ago and together with a sizeable tarpon, also reeling in some form in the waters about Antigua, De Kock was able to display his true self, producing an electrifying innings of 74 as part of the team's best batting display at this year’s World Cup.

South Africa made 194/4, with Markram also showing some of his best form with a well made 46 from 32 balls. De Kock and the South African captain shared a partnership of 110 runs for the second wicket off only 60 balls.

The US had sent the Proteas in to bat, understandably hoping to scratch at any mental scars that were created after their difficult experiences in New York, where the ball seamed appreciably, and in St Vincent where it spun.

But besides the odd delivery holding up on the surface, the pitch in Antigua was the most predictable the Proteas have played on at the tournament.

De Kock was primarily responsible for the 28 runs scored in the fourth over, bowled by Jasdeep Singh, hitting three consecutive sixes, that provided the innings with momentum.

“We’ve had a tricky couple of games, so it was nice for me and the rest of the guys to get out here and get some runs next to our names,” said De Kock.

He unleashed the full array of his stroke play, hitting seven fours and five sixes in an innings that lasted 40 balls.