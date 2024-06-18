Ntini backs Rabada to deliver for Proteas
SA seamer tipped to come good as T20 World Cup tournament runs deeper
Proteas legend Makhaya Ntini is backing speedster Kagiso Rabada to come good for SA as they open the ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight stage with a clash against the US in North Sound on Wednesday (4.30pm).
Rabada may have looked a step off the pace at the tournament but the “Mdingi Express” believes “KG” will hit his straps and play an important role as the tournament runs deeper...
