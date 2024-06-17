Top-order partnerships needed, says Luus after SA’s poor showing in India

Levelling the series against India Women and strengthening their chance to qualify for the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup is the priority for the Proteas Women, batter Suné Luus says.
The women in green and gold were humbled in the first of a three-match series in the ICC Women’s Championship at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, going down by 143 runs.
Winning the toss and electing to bat first, a sparkling century by Smriti Mandana, who hit 117 runs from 127 balls, including 12 fours and a six, set the tone for the home side as they posted a commanding 265/8 in their 50 overs.
In reply, the tourists struggled to find their feet, being bundled out for 122 in 37.4 overs.
Luus top-scored with 33 and Sinalo Jaftha (27) and Marizanne Kapp (24) were the only other batters to pass 20 runs in an innings dominated by Indian leg break bowler Asha So Hana, who claimed four wickets for 22 runs in 8.4 overs.
Luus said the aim was to ensure they levelled the series when they clashed again on Wednesday at the same venue and gave themselves the best chance to earn the points necessary to cement their place in the top five of the IWC standings and automatically qualify for the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup to be hosted by India.
Luus said the lack of a meaningful partnership at the top of the order had contributed to their defeat.
“We obviously didn’t execute,” she said.
“We didn’t build enough partnerships,
“We always speak about someone in the top four batting through.
“Unfortunately we couldn’t do that today [Sunday], but credit to the Indian bowlers for sticking to their lines and lengths.
“They held their lengths very well and made us do something different and unfortunately we couldn’t get over the line.
The right-hander said debutante Annerie Dercksen alongside the returning Nonkululeko Mlaba and Nondumiso Shangase, who were drafted into the starting XI, had given a good account of themselves.
“Every time our first XI step onto the field we back them. It is not about the front-line bowlers doing well or not backing players.
“Annerie made her debut. I think she bowled exceptionally, came with pace and rushed a few batters as well.
“Obviously, there will be some nerves in your first game.
“Some of the experienced players like Lefty [Mlaba] and Nondu [Shangase] also came back and I think they just need to try to find better lengths on the pitch we are playing.”
