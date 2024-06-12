The Arnos Vale Stadium on the outskirts of the St Vincent capital, Kingstown, is an actual cricket venue, unlike the one in Long Island which will begin to be dismantled this weekend. “We got a nice bit of intel from our bus driver when we arrived at 3am yesterday,” said Walter. “He told us that when the sea is rough, (the pitch) will have bounce and pace and when the sea is calm it spins.”
Locals are fond of telling similar tales around the Caribbean, but the fact that such sagas exist — whether they’re true or not — will be a source of comfort for the batters, because it illustrates a history about conditions that can at least be researched.
“We spoke to a few guys here including groundsmen,” said Walter. The Proteas will also call on Donovan Miller, a Jamaican born former professional, who advised them during the pre-tournament series at Sabina Park and has worked with a number of players and some of the coaching staff, in different leagues around the world, including the now defunct Mzansi Super League. “He has done his trade here in the T20 circuit in the West Indies.”
The sense of ‘normalcy’ should benefit the batters and with the final match against Nepal having no bearing on their future in the tournament, the Proteas will be free to express themselves.
“Hopefully we get some surfaces that allow the guys to play their expansive brand and show the other side of their skill set. Our default is playing aggressively. It’s not like the guys are not used to doing that. It won’t be tough to get back into that mode.”
Calm climes of the Caribbean provide hope for Proteas batters
Sports reporter
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
The Proteas top order batters don’t need a hug, just a calm sea and a flat pitch to soothe their souls and make them forget about New York.
Happily ensconced at a luxury resort on the pretty island of St Vincent, the Proteas have had two days off to sample the ocean and sip on cocktails. With their Super Eight spot secured they will await a less intense final group match against Nepal on Saturday morning (2.30am SA time).
Head coach Rob Walter said on Wednesday there are unlikely to be changes to the batting group for that match. “It was a tough outing in New York for the top order, and we want to allow (those) guys to hopefully play on a better surface.”
Between them Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram, scored 61 runs in South Africa's three matches in Long Island. However Walter hopes the warm sea air of the Caribbean will have a soothing effect after they got choked by the smog of the American north east.
“They are experienced and I trust that their time will be coming soon,” said Walter, echoing similar sentiments to those he expressed about Anrich Nortjé, before the tournament.
There is no point in judging the Proteas top three on what they did in New York. That surface was extreme, and top order batters from all the countries that played at Nassau County International Stadium struggled there.
Which is why Walter isn’t concerned that the confidence of the South African batters took a hit. “You have to be realistic about what we faced there. The pitch in New York was tough, you had variable bounce and lateral movement. It made it tough to get into good positions and to take anything on, because you just didn’t know what was coming your way.”
The Arnos Vale Stadium on the outskirts of the St Vincent capital, Kingstown, is an actual cricket venue, unlike the one in Long Island which will begin to be dismantled this weekend. “We got a nice bit of intel from our bus driver when we arrived at 3am yesterday,” said Walter. “He told us that when the sea is rough, (the pitch) will have bounce and pace and when the sea is calm it spins.”
Locals are fond of telling similar tales around the Caribbean, but the fact that such sagas exist — whether they’re true or not — will be a source of comfort for the batters, because it illustrates a history about conditions that can at least be researched.
“We spoke to a few guys here including groundsmen,” said Walter. The Proteas will also call on Donovan Miller, a Jamaican born former professional, who advised them during the pre-tournament series at Sabina Park and has worked with a number of players and some of the coaching staff, in different leagues around the world, including the now defunct Mzansi Super League. “He has done his trade here in the T20 circuit in the West Indies.”
The sense of ‘normalcy’ should benefit the batters and with the final match against Nepal having no bearing on their future in the tournament, the Proteas will be free to express themselves.
“Hopefully we get some surfaces that allow the guys to play their expansive brand and show the other side of their skill set. Our default is playing aggressively. It’s not like the guys are not used to doing that. It won’t be tough to get back into that mode.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Pages
Rugby
Sport
Sport