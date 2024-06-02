Simons upbeat before Proteas’ T20 World Cup opener

Having clarity and understanding of their tactics can make for better, more complete Proteas cricketers in the long run, bowling coach Eric Simons said.
He said the modern game was more about influence than about instruction, a concept which helped players grow and have greater insight on how to get the best out of their own game.
The men in green and gold begin their quest for ICC T20 World Cup glory when they take on Sri Lanka at the Nassau International Stadium in New York on Monday (4.30pm SA time).
Simons said allowing players to learn helped them to build the elite mentality needed in top-level sports.
“It’s about influence and not instruction,” he said.
“In the modern era, you have to influence, allow them to grow and get better.
“Something we need to do at this level is not necessarily coach cricket but the understanding of cricket.
“It means they go forward and become better and better.
“In some respects, you want to make yourself redundant, particularly for a tactical aspect, so that players can build their own tactics and arrive at games ready.
“That doesn’t come through instruction but learning and not making mistakes.
“So, if they go away from the tournament more complete cricketers and rely less on coaches, for me, that is a great success,” he said.
The Proteas will call the New York venue their temporary home during the tournament, playing matches in the Big Apple against the Lankans, Netherlands and Bangladesh between June 3 and 10 before moving on to Kingston, Jamaica, for their final group clash against Nepal on June 15.
They arrived at the venue on Friday and got their first look at the pitch on the grounds of Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Saturday.
With little known about the venue and how it could play, Simons said it was imperative that the bowlers be “smart and accurate” when going about their business.
“There is a subtle difference between looking at a batsman, his strengths and making a plan around that as opposed to saying I am going to make you hit the ball in this particular area, which is a subtly more dominant attitude for bowlers to have.
“How can we make batters hit the ball into areas we want them to hit, where our protection is?
“If we can save 10-15 runs by being clever, it can make a massive difference in the outcome [of a match],” he said.
