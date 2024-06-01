Rabada's return a welcome boost for Proteas ahead of World Cup opener
Tactical intellect and accuracy in execution will be important components for the Proteas bowlers if they hope to stem the tide of aggressive batting that has been so prevalent in the T20 format lately.
The Proteas, who open their T20 World Cup campaign on Monday against Sri Lanka in New York, aren’t expecting the same kind of high scoring seen at the IPL to be repeated at the World Cup.
“It’s an exciting time to be a bowler,” said the Proteas’ bowling coach, Eric Simons. “I told the guys the other day that batters are playing with a lot of freedom and aggression...I don't think the World Cup will be the same as the IPL, the ‘impact player’ made a massive difference in how guys batted.”
While batters have shown plenty of innovation, which has also helped to elevate scoring, Simons is of the view that bowlers don’t have to follow that trend to put a halt on scoring.
“I don’t think there’s a tremendous amount of new balls that will be invented.
There are two things; the one, is the accuracy of the execution, and then being very smart with tactics.”
The Proteas arrived in New York on Friday and had their first look at the Nassau County International Stadium, where they will play three of their four group matches, on Saturday afternoon. Simons said they would be paying close attention to the only warm-up match that will be played at the venue between Bangladesh and India, that took place on Saturday morning, New York time.
“We don’t know what the pitch will play like, no-one knows these conditions,” said Simons.
What he does know is that he has a full group of fully fit bowlers that can be called upon. Kagiso Rabada, Ottniel Baartman and Tabraiz Shamsi have all overcome minor niggles, participating fully in the Proteas simulated training session in Florida last week.
Simons also explained that he was not concerned about the form of Anrich Nortjé, who has struggled to make an impact at the IPL and then in the series against West Indies, since making a return from a back ailment.
Nortje failed to pick up a wicket in the six overs he bowled in Jamaica, while conceding 73 runs. In the IPL he took only seven wickets in the six matches he played, with his economy rate of 13.36, indicating a lack of control.
“In T20 cricket it is very dangerous to always look at numbers as an indication and then say that is how somebody has bowled. He is bowling with pace and with confidence. The numbers haven’t been great for him in the last while, but I’m not overly concerned.”
The Proteas last played Sri Lanka in a T20 match during the World Cup in the UAE in 2021, winning a thrilling encounter on a spinner’s track in Sharjah, by four wickets in the last over.
“It’s going to be about the team that adapts the quickest to conditions,” said Simons. “The more conditions suit us, the better for us and if it’s in their favour then they become tougher opponents.”
“They have some innovative skills among their bowling unit. Matheesha Pathirana, who I worked with at the IPL, has that round arm action and bowls a lot of very good yorkers and Maheesh Theekshana has a lot of variety.”
“In this format, you don’t take any opponent lightly and Sri Lanka are formidable opponents,” said Simons.