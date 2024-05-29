Breetzke aims to impress in Vitality Blast
Warriors skipper to turn out for Northamptonshire in county cricket series
Dafabet Warriors skipper Matthew Breetzke will have his first taste of English county cricket action when he turns out for Northamptonshire in the Vitality Blast T20 starting on Thursday.
The mercurial right-hander was one of two overseas internationals acquired by the Steelbacks, with Zimbabwean international Sikandar Raza also on their roster. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.