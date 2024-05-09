Cricket SA was forced to pick a severely weakened team for the two Tests in New Zealand, after the organisation failed to negotiate a different time slot, with the tour coinciding with the SA20. CSA had stipulated that the nationally contracted players had to remain at home to participate in the SA20.
While the decision caused plenty of derision — not least among the players themselves — and the team suffered a historic series defeat, the effect on the SA20 seems to have been minimal.
Last year, the SA20 added R34m to CSA’s finances, an unexpected windfall. CSA is expecting even more this year, with early projections trending positively. CSA will host its AGM later this year, where it will release its financial statements for the past 12 months.
“The continued growth in our viewership, engagement and attendance numbers reflects growing interest for both the product and the excellent cricket that was showcased this past season,” said Smith.
Next year’s tournament won’t clash with the Proteas schedule. The SA20 will begin after the second Test against Pakistan and run until the second week of February. The Proteas will then head to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy.
More growth for SA20 despite Proteas drama
Image: SA20
It may have created controversy because of a weakened Proteas Test team, but the second season of the SA20 appears to have been a resounding success based on figures released by the league on Thursday.
Attendance, TV viewership and social media engagements all showed an increase from season one, which Cricket SA — the league’s majority shareholders — anticipate will lead to more money coming into its coffers.
In addition to 10 sold-out matches, 70% of all tickets across the season were also sold, while viewership on SuperSport saw an increase of 24% compared with the first season, with viewing time also up, as well as the increase in female viewership, up by 46%.
While those and other numbers were a point of pride for the league, according to its commissioner, Graeme Smith, it would also have come as relief, after the controversy generated by the Proteas tour to New Zealand.
