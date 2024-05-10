Breetzke taking positive approach into Windies tour
Having a positive mindset will help him perform optimally and potentially win cricket matches for the Proteas, Dafabet Warriors skipper Matthew Breetzke said.
The seasoned right-hand batsman has had a breakout season in 2023-2024 in T20 cricket, showing he is able to handle the added responsibility of being a leader after taking on the Warriors captaincy in all three formats...
