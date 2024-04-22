Warriors will be fired up for semifinal — Hermann
Knockout cricket can be unpredictable but Dafabet Warriors batter Jordan Hermann believes they will need to be at their best to overcome the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in the second CSA T20 Challenge semifinal in Durban this week.
Having spent most of the season at the top of the table after eight consecutive wins, four losses in their last five matches saw them slip out of the top two which means they will not be hosting a home semifinal...
