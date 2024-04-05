Titans end Warriors' winning streak

A disciplined bowling display, headlined by three Corbin Bosch wickets saw the Momentum Multiply Titans earn a 12-run victory to end the Dafabet Warriors' winning streak in their CSA T20 Challenge clash in Gqeberha on Friday evening.
Bosch returned figures of three wickets for 22 runs from his four overs, Lizaad Williams grabbed two for 26 while Dayyaan Galiem and Neil Brand recorded 1/23 and 1/21 respectively to restrict the hosts to 156 for seven.
Earlier, a Beyers Swanepoel five-wicket haul could not stop the Titans from reaching a defendable 168/9 thanks to Sibonelo Makhanya's valuable 60 off 48 balls at Dafabet St George’s Park.
The home side suffered an early blow in their chase, losing the services of Jiveshan Pillay for nine runs, caught behind off Lizaad Williams.
Skipper Matthew Breetzke and Andile Mokgakane took their side to 53/1 after the power play, sharing 31 runs for the second wicket before the skipper was removed by Neil Brand for 25.
Mokgakane and Jordan Hermann put on 41 runs for the third wicket and look to be wrestling the momentum back in their favour.
However, Bosch removed both batters in consecutive overs, first sending Mokgakane back to the dugout for 33 and then Hermann in his next over with the score on 122.
Galiem grabbed the wicket of Sinethemba Qeshile [8] before Bosch took care of Patrick Kruger [5] for his third wicket of the match.
Needing 32 runs from the last two overs, Swanepoel who was dropped three times in two overs, struck two boundaries to score an unbeaten 21 from 14 balls as the Warriors' winning run was halted.
Winning the toss and electing to bat first, the first six overs saw the Titans score 55 runs while losing three wickets, all taken by Swanepoel.
He got rid of Steve Stolk [8] and Lhuan-dre Pretorius [4] before Rivaldo Moonsamy took the attack to the Warriors bowlers, scoring a brisk 34.
However, Swanepoel struck as he dismissed the right-hander off the final ball of the power play. Moonsamy hit four boundaries and two sixes in his 14-ball stay at the crease.
Nealan van Heerden removed Bosch before Alfred Mothoa got his name in the wickets column with two in consecutive deliveries. He had Brand caught out for 11 before a brilliant caught and bowled effort saw Galiem sent to the dugout for a duck.
Makhanya remained patient as wickets fell around him, as he and Aaron Phangiso recorded 74 runs for the seventh wicket, taking their side past 150.
Swanepoel removed both men in the 19th over, with Makhanya caught by Hermann before Phangiso was trapped leg-before wicket for 28 from 18 balls.
Lungi Ngidi was the last wicket to fall, run out for two as the Sky Blues breached 160.
Swanepoel finished with 5/39, his best figures in domestic T20 cricket, while Mothoa claimed 2/27 and Van Heerden 1/30.
Titans end Warriors' winning streak
