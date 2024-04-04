The Proteas Women know what they are good at and what they need to work on as the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup approaches.
That is the opinion of wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta, reflecting on the Proteas’ 2-1 T20 series loss to Sri Lanka at Buffalo Park on Wednesday.
“Could we have done better? I think so, but I just think where we’re at as a team, we kind of know it wasn’t the best performance, but obviously how do we correct it with such a quick turnaround going into the 50 overs?” Jafta says In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week.
The Proteas play three One Day Internationals against Sri Lanka, starting at Buffalo Park on April 9.
The T20 World Cup will be held in Bangladesh between September and October.
LISTEN | What do Proteas Women need to improve on before T20 World Cup?
Image: ALAN EASON
