Warriors keep Titans at bay with nail-biting two-run victory
Three crucial wickets from left-arm orthodox spinner Siya Simetu and two by Patrick Kruger helped the Dafabet Warriors retain the top spot in the CSA T20 Challenge thanks to a nail-biting two-run victory over the Momentum Multiply Titans in Centurion on Wednesday evening.
Cool-as-ice Simetu finished with career-best T20 figures of 3/19 from four overs, while Kruger claimed 2/22 from three overs, to restrict the home side to 183/7 in their chase and make it three wins from as many matches in this campaign. ..
