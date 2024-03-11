We wanted to keep batsmen guessing — Breetzke

Dafabet Warriors captain Matthew Breetzke said his use of five bowlers in the first six overs was a strategy to keep the batsmen guessing after they comfortably beat the Hollywoodbets Dolphins by seven wickets in the CSA T20 Challenge on Sunday.
It was the Warriors’ second bonus point win of the 2024 competition, condemning the Durban side to their second defeat in as many matches while extending their tally at the top of the table to 10 points.
Breetzke and his army were clinical in their dissection of a Dolphins side who cannot seem to find the answers to their issues at the moment.
Winning the toss and electing to bat first at Kingsmead, the hosts never got going on a pitch that lacked pace and bounce, but was used expertly by the Warriors bowlers.
Two wickets each by left-arm orthodox spinner Siya Simetu and left-arm seamer Marco Jansen, at either end of the innings, restricted their opponents to 121/8 from their 20 overs.
In reply, the Warriors chased down the target with 35 balls to spare after openers Jiveshan Pillay (42) and Breetzke (31) combined to record a 69-run opening stand and Beyers Swanepoel recorded an eight-ball 17.
A flashy boundary over mid-off from the bat of Jordan Hermann (15) ended proceedings shortly after 5pm as Tristan Stubbs (15) remained unbeaten at the non-striker’s end.
The Warriors captain said their performances were a huge positive for them as a side and gave them a confidence boost before a busy period.
“I think we have come upon two tricky pitches in the last two games, and to pull off wins gives us a lot of confidence,” he said.
Breetzke’s bowling strategy during the power-play paid dividends as the hosts could score only 33 runs while losing two wickets at the end of the first six overs.
“It was just so the batters did not get used to one specific bowler, and it left us with some of our better bowlers for the back end [of the innings].”
The right-hander said the slow nature of the last two pitches they encountered had affected entertainment value for fans of the shorter white-ball format.
“It’s not ideal playing T20 cricket in these types of conditions, similarly to the last game.
“You want to play on good batting wickets, but this is how the competition could be.
“We just have to assess the conditions [quickly and accurately] and play what we have.”
He said the departure of Jansen, Anrich Nortje and Tristan Stubbs, who will turn out for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, respectively, in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League, was another opportunity for some of the newer faces in the squad to stake a claim.
The Warriors next two matches will see them travel to Pretoria to take on the Momentum Multiply Titans on Wednesday before returning to St George’s Park for a meeting with the Gbets Rocks on Sunday.
