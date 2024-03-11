Cricket

Warriors cruise to another bonus-point victory

Attacking 42 off 27 balls by opener Jiveshan Pillay helps propel Eastern Cape side to top of table

Premium
11 March 2024
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

The Dafabet Warriors snatched a second bonus-point victory in as many matches as they thumped the Hollywoodbets Dolphins by seven wickets in their CSA T20 Challenge in Durban on Sunday.

An attacking 42 off 27 balls by opener Jiveshan Pillay was the catalyst to propel the Warriors to the top of the table after two impressive performances...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill

Most Read