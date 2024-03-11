Warriors cruise to another bonus-point victory
Attacking 42 off 27 balls by opener Jiveshan Pillay helps propel Eastern Cape side to top of table
The Dafabet Warriors snatched a second bonus-point victory in as many matches as they thumped the Hollywoodbets Dolphins by seven wickets in their CSA T20 Challenge in Durban on Sunday.
An attacking 42 off 27 balls by opener Jiveshan Pillay was the catalyst to propel the Warriors to the top of the table after two impressive performances...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.