Potgieter's career-best ensures Four Day final will head for an exciting finish

With assistance from an afternoon thunderstorm, the Four-Day Series final will need its fifth day, with the match delicately poised and both the DP World (Central Gauteng) Lions and WSB Western Province, believing they can annex the title.

For the first time in the match, the Lions were able to move ahead yesterday, thanks to the sterling efforts of Delano Potgieter who produced a career-best 155 not out which allowed the home team to set WP a target of 308.

An hour long delay for lightning and showers, was followed by a brief period of play in which three overs were played, before the officials decided that the light was too bad for any further action. The visitors will resume today on 99/3, still trailing by 210 runs.

That total represented a recovery from 57/3, after WP lost three wickets for two runs in 14 balls before tea. Left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin took two of those; opener Ed Moore was superbly caught at short leg by Josh Richards for 26 and then Yaseen Vallie, was also taken by the same fielder without scoring.